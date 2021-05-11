Community Bank of Raymore Buys VEREIT Inc, Realty Income Corp, Kohl's Corp, Sells VEREIT Inc, Merck Inc

- New Purchases: VER, KSS, VCSH, AMZN, IBM, VTEB, MDLZ, TGT, VOO, BXP, CVX, SPY,
- Added Positions: O, KHC, ABBV, UTF,
- Reduced Positions: EVRG, GE, AAPL, BAC, DIS, MSFT, WAB,
- Sold Out: 50AA, MRK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Community Bank of Raymore
- VEREIT Inc (VER) - 809,098 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Realty Income Corp (O) - 399,892 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.35%
- CSX Corp (CSX) - 248,393 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio.
- NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 502,930 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio.
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 76,195 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio.
Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $46.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.3%. The holding were 809,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32. The stock is now traded at around $60.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3190.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $146.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Community Bank of Raymore added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 399,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)
Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.
