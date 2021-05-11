Logo
Community Bank of Raymore Buys VEREIT Inc, Realty Income Corp, Kohl's Corp, Sells VEREIT Inc, Merck Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Raymore, MO, based Investment company Community Bank of Raymore (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, Realty Income Corp, Kohl's Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells VEREIT Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Bank of Raymore. As of 2021Q1, Community Bank of Raymore owns 67 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Community Bank of Raymore's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+bank+of+raymore/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Community Bank of Raymore
  1. VEREIT Inc (VER) - 809,098 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Realty Income Corp (O) - 399,892 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.35%
  3. CSX Corp (CSX) - 248,393 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio.
  4. NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 502,930 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio.
  5. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 76,195 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $46.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.3%. The holding were 809,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32. The stock is now traded at around $60.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3190.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $146.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

Community Bank of Raymore added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 399,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Community Bank of Raymore. Also check out:

