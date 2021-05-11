Logo
Nottingham Advisors, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Williamsville, NY, based Investment company Nottingham Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, iShares Global Healthcare ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nottingham Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Nottingham Advisors, Inc. owns 129 stocks with a total value of $839 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nottingham+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC.
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,176,748 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.01%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 757,923 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 125,058 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.06%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,205,907 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.59%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 665,249 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.81%
New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 226,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $99.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 167,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $151.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $47.64. The stock is now traded at around $44.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 51,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.01%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $76.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 1,176,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 103.81%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 665,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 101.58%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 307,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,205,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 707,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 79.77%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 413,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.

Sold Out: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $73.43 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $76.96.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.

Sold Out: Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Calamos Global Total Return Fund. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $16.26, with an estimated average price of $15.51.

Reduced: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 84.65%. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $66.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.58%. Nottingham Advisors, Inc. still held 30,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 91.94%. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Nottingham Advisors, Inc. still held 10,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.07%. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Nottingham Advisors, Inc. still held 141,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 43.31%. The sale prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $43.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Nottingham Advisors, Inc. still held 12,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC.. Also check out:

