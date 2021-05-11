Logo
Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. Buys Twilio Inc, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH)

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Twilio Inc, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, JPMorgan Chase, sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH), Northrop Grumman Corp, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+family+wealth+counselors%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C.
  1. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 297,467 shares, 17.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25%
  2. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 689,310 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13%
  3. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 247,953 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.48%
  4. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 408,425 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
  5. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 25,345 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1992.90%
New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $252.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 1992.90%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $294.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 25,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 57.83%. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 113,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 221.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 43,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Sold Out: Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) (PEBO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH). The sale prices were between $27.22 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $31.99.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C.. Also check out:

