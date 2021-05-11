Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. Buys Twilio Inc, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH)

New Purchases: JPM, ARKG, SHV, AMGN, XLF,

Investment company Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. Current Portfolio ) buys Twilio Inc, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, JPMorgan Chase, sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH), Northrop Grumman Corp, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 297,467 shares, 17.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25% Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 689,310 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 247,953 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.48% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 408,425 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 25,345 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1992.90%

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $252.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 1992.90%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $294.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 25,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 57.83%. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 113,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 221.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 43,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH). The sale prices were between $27.22 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $31.99.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.