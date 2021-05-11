Oakmont Partners LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, Oracle Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

New Purchases: ORCL, XLF, WHR, PXD, VLO, PAYX, NOC, SYY, ABNB, AXP, IPG, DNP, BK, SGAM, NFLX, DNMR, NBO, LFUS, LIN, CL, MYJ, GM, IJR, AMGN,

ORCL, XLF, WHR, PXD, VLO, PAYX, NOC, SYY, ABNB, AXP, IPG, DNP, BK, SGAM, NFLX, DNMR, NBO, LFUS, LIN, CL, MYJ, GM, IJR, AMGN, Added Positions: JPM, COF, CVX, MLM, DOW, ETN, FB, BA, HD, MCY, USMV, WYNN, GOOGL, PYPL, MA, CNQ, ABBV, V, PFF, AMZN, MSFT, GS, KMB, SHM, IWD, MUB, TGT, TWTR, BLV, UBER, ITOT, RSP, BND, TTWO, IGSB, SHY, BFZ, ENX, MAR, AVGO, NRK, VOO, SPIB, DD, SPSB, URI, BSV, VTN, PLD, VGK, SPYG, AMT, CMCSA, MS, LMT, LOW, SIVB, RMT, TWLO, GDV, GPM,

JPM, COF, CVX, MLM, DOW, ETN, FB, BA, HD, MCY, USMV, WYNN, GOOGL, PYPL, MA, CNQ, ABBV, V, PFF, AMZN, MSFT, GS, KMB, SHM, IWD, MUB, TGT, TWTR, BLV, UBER, ITOT, RSP, BND, TTWO, IGSB, SHY, BFZ, ENX, MAR, AVGO, NRK, VOO, SPIB, DD, SPSB, URI, BSV, VTN, PLD, VGK, SPYG, AMT, CMCSA, MS, LMT, LOW, SIVB, RMT, TWLO, GDV, GPM, Reduced Positions: MDY, VZ, MTUM, LUV, TMO, IWM, RSG, WMT, AAPL, SPY, IWF, XLV, ABT, ADBE, NEE, SBUX, CHTR, ZTS, VCSH, BKLN, CCI, ICF, LULU, PFE, IWB, DIS, HYD, RTX, EFAV, QUAL, SJNK, ULTA, EFA, TIP, MCD, QCOM, VRP, VYM, AGG, PEP, UNH, NOW, IGIB, MRK, NVDA, NAD, VUG, EW, QQQ, SRLN, TFI, EEM, XLI, SHW, MYI, TSLA, COST, EIM, EVM, GLD, JPST, RYT, SUB, VNQ, CSCO, INTU, MPW, SYK, RQI, DTF, CRWD, DBDR, FLOT, VEU, T, HON, ITW, PSA, FAM, IEFA, IWO, IWR, RWO, SPLG, VTV, ADSK, BRK.B, LLY, XOM, GE, JNJ, SPGI, NKE, PG, CRM, UPS, MHN, CXH, NEA, PM, PSX, GOOG, SHOP, PVBC, DES, EEMV, IEI, IVV, IXN, OEF, SPSM, TOTL, VB, XLK, BDX, BMY, KO, DHR, ILMN, JCI, SO, TXN, USB, VRTX, JOF, GF, ETY, TTD, ALC, ZM, IWN, VEA, VHT, VTI,

MDY, VZ, MTUM, LUV, TMO, IWM, RSG, WMT, AAPL, SPY, IWF, XLV, ABT, ADBE, NEE, SBUX, CHTR, ZTS, VCSH, BKLN, CCI, ICF, LULU, PFE, IWB, DIS, HYD, RTX, EFAV, QUAL, SJNK, ULTA, EFA, TIP, MCD, QCOM, VRP, VYM, AGG, PEP, UNH, NOW, IGIB, MRK, NVDA, NAD, VUG, EW, QQQ, SRLN, TFI, EEM, XLI, SHW, MYI, TSLA, COST, EIM, EVM, GLD, JPST, RYT, SUB, VNQ, CSCO, INTU, MPW, SYK, RQI, DTF, CRWD, DBDR, FLOT, VEU, T, HON, ITW, PSA, FAM, IEFA, IWO, IWR, RWO, SPLG, VTV, ADSK, BRK.B, LLY, XOM, GE, JNJ, SPGI, NKE, PG, CRM, UPS, MHN, CXH, NEA, PM, PSX, GOOG, SHOP, PVBC, DES, EEMV, IEI, IVV, IXN, OEF, SPSM, TOTL, VB, XLK, BDX, BMY, KO, DHR, ILMN, JCI, SO, TXN, USB, VRTX, JOF, GF, ETY, TTD, ALC, ZM, IWN, VEA, VHT, VTI, Sold Out: FGNA, MMM, CCIV, SQ, WSO, CPRT, KSU, AZO, ROK, CAT, DUC, BYM, BAX, BABA, SNOW, AIO, NIE, OKTA, MIY, IIM, KHC, GDX, FGNA.U, SAII, BIV, EVT, DG, GPC, NHA, HEC, FTEC, PZA, ALGN, DOCU, MELI, BFY, AFB, IQI, MUE, MFL, REGN, FUSE, VGM, HBAN, BRKL, QID, AOD,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Oakmont Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, Oracle Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Chevron Corp, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmont Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Oakmont Partners LLC owns 284 stocks with a total value of $747 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oakmont Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oakmont+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 238,680 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 120,927 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 104,535 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.95% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,002 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 57,779 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.62%

Oakmont Partners LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $80.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 119,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmont Partners LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 123,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmont Partners LLC initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $251.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 17,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmont Partners LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $167.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 24,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmont Partners LLC initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 32,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmont Partners LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $100.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmont Partners LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 100.63%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 111,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmont Partners LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 1137.06%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $157.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 71,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmont Partners LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 350.03%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 81,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmont Partners LLC added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 230.55%. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $375.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 27,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmont Partners LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 385.35%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 102,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmont Partners LLC added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 406.94%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $147.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 42,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmont Partners LLC sold out a holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.48.

Oakmont Partners LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Oakmont Partners LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Oakmont Partners LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Oakmont Partners LLC sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $225.54 and $260.75, with an estimated average price of $246.61.

Oakmont Partners LLC sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.