Oakmont Partners LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, Oracle Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Oakmont Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Oracle Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Chevron Corp, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmont Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Oakmont Partners LLC owns 284 stocks with a total value of $747 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oakmont Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oakmont+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oakmont Partners LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 238,680 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.73%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 120,927 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 104,535 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.95%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,002 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 57,779 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.62%
New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Oakmont Partners LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $80.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 119,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Oakmont Partners LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 123,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Oakmont Partners LLC initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $251.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 17,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Oakmont Partners LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $167.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 24,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Oakmont Partners LLC initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 32,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Oakmont Partners LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $100.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Oakmont Partners LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 100.63%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 111,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Oakmont Partners LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 1137.06%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $157.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 71,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Oakmont Partners LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 350.03%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 81,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

Oakmont Partners LLC added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 230.55%. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $375.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 27,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

Oakmont Partners LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 385.35%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 102,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Oakmont Partners LLC added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 406.94%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $147.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 42,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: FG New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA)

Oakmont Partners LLC sold out a holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.48.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Oakmont Partners LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Oakmont Partners LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Oakmont Partners LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Sold Out: Watsco Inc (WSO)

Oakmont Partners LLC sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $225.54 and $260.75, with an estimated average price of $246.61.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Oakmont Partners LLC sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.



