Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Fisker Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: PSXP, FSR, RWR, SHOP, PFE, VBR, GILD, SNA, UNP, AMJ, LOW, VNOM,
- Added Positions: TIP, DVYE, IWN, IWM, IXC, AMLP, EFA, VTV, AMZN, AMT, GOOGL, GLD, VEA, VNO, BXP, VWO, KRC, IBM, COST, IVV, BA, MRK, NOC, SPDW, WDAY, T, IEMG, ORCL, SPEM, MMM, BAC, EHTH, CIBR,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, BND, MUB, AGG, QQQ, QCOM, VTI, TDOC, IWB, IAU, SMH, VGT, VOO, VCR, AAPL, IEFA, TTD, SQ, NKE, USMV, IVW, VB, CDNS, TSLA, AMP, XBI, VEU, SE, SCHF, CRM, AOK, LLY, LRCX, JNJ, ALL, IWF, EEM, CAT, WMT, RTX, PAA, IJR,
- Sold Out: TWLO, ZS, SBUX, NFLX, GLP, COUP, IEF, TLT, WPX,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 162,372 shares, 14.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.09%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 506,138 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 316,581 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 181,147 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio.
Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $36.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fisker Inc (FSR)
Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $18.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)
Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.63 and $96.54, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $101.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1080.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $175.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 476.38%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 77,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)
Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 41.90%. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.97, with an estimated average price of $38.34. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 291,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 79,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $219.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 27,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 188.31%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 150.32%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $248.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.
