Anfield Capital Management, LLC Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Investment company Anfield Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anfield Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Anfield Capital Management, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 99,203 shares, 18.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.68% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 94,270 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 72,634 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.85% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 300,575 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 101,003 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. New Position

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.92%. The holding were 300,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $105.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 101,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 37,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 7,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 16,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 99,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 145.85%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $174.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 72,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 478.37%. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $19.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 180,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 60,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.95%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 48,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 75.24%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.