Mission Wealth Management, Llc Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Sells Albemarle Corp, Broadcom Inc, Allegheny Technologies Inc

AAPL, VTI, TSLA, AVGO, AGG, ITOT, IJR, VWO, VYM, DEM, CMF, JPST, DWM, VEA, DLN, EW, FB, IJJ, MINT, SCHC, JNK, ALL, GOOG, BCSF, HYLB, GOGO, EMB, PEN, SCHE, SCHF, TTD, VNQ, BABA, FIS, GILD, PCY, EFA, IYR, JNJ, NBIX, SCHZ, SCHX, SCHA, RWX, VFC, ZBRA, AMD, AMLP, MO, AEP, AMT, ADP, BKR, SAN, BDX, BX, KO, CL, CMCSA, COP, ED, GLW, CMI, DBEF, DPZ, DD, EMR, EQIX, FDX, GE, HPE, INTU, IJH, ESGU, HYG, LQD, IFGL, NYF, SOXX, IWO, IWS, IWR, IVW, IVE, LRCX, LMT, LOW, LITE, MAR, MCK, MUFG, NTAP, NTES, PSX, CORP, ROST, RDS.A, SCHH, XLI, XLK, SIRI, SWKS, SEDG, SQ, TDC, TJX, TMUS, TTC, USB, VO, VBK, VSS, VIG, WBA, ZM, Sold Out: ALB, ATI, DHI, HSIC, TIF, CFR, IJS, CVS, BNDX, XLNX, ZTS, EDIT, HCA, IAA, MNST, PCAR,

Investment company Mission Wealth Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Chubb, sells Albemarle Corp, Broadcom Inc, Allegheny Technologies Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mission Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Mission Wealth Management, Llc owns 441 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 1,068,817 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.59% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 542,772 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.29% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 479,847 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.31% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,112,383 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 915,554 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44%

Mission Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1750.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $141.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 67,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $173.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $50.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 286,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 50.57%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $252.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 47.01%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 58.26%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $570.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 37.04%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $22.23, with an estimated average price of $19.54.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The sale prices were between $87.61 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $103.04.