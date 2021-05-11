Logo
MACRO Consulting Group Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, 3M Co, Altria Group Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, British American Tobacco PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MACRO Consulting Group (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, 3M Co, Altria Group Inc, Phillips 66, Honeywell International Inc, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, iShares Global Energy ETF, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MACRO Consulting Group. As of 2021Q1, MACRO Consulting Group owns 101 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MACRO Consulting Group's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/macro+consulting+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MACRO Consulting Group
  1. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 130,481 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.15%
  2. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 888,004 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 38,972 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.99%
  4. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 85,692 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 78,945 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

MACRO Consulting Group initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 57,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

MACRO Consulting Group initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $207.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 9,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

MACRO Consulting Group initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $230.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

MACRO Consulting Group initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $239.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

MACRO Consulting Group initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $479.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

MACRO Consulting Group initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

MACRO Consulting Group added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 59.43%. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $85.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 25,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

MACRO Consulting Group added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 68.06%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 37,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

MACRO Consulting Group added to a holding in Apple Inc by 236.65%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

MACRO Consulting Group added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.30%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3190.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

MACRO Consulting Group added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $208.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

MACRO Consulting Group added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 22.06%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2263.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

MACRO Consulting Group sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65.

Sold Out: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

MACRO Consulting Group sold out a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $20.39 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $23.59.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

MACRO Consulting Group sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

MACRO Consulting Group sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Sold Out: Post Holdings Inc (POST)

MACRO Consulting Group sold out a holding in Post Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $93.01 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $100.11.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

MACRO Consulting Group sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of MACRO Consulting Group.

1. MACRO Consulting Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. MACRO Consulting Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MACRO Consulting Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MACRO Consulting Group keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider