MACRO Consulting Group Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, 3M Co, Altria Group Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, British American Tobacco PLC

Investment company MACRO Consulting Group Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, 3M Co, Altria Group Inc, Phillips 66, Honeywell International Inc, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, iShares Global Energy ETF, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MACRO Consulting Group. As of 2021Q1, MACRO Consulting Group owns 101 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 130,481 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.15% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 888,004 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 38,972 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.99% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 85,692 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 78,945 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41%

MACRO Consulting Group initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 57,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MACRO Consulting Group initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $207.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 9,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MACRO Consulting Group initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $230.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MACRO Consulting Group initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $239.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MACRO Consulting Group initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $479.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MACRO Consulting Group initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MACRO Consulting Group added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 59.43%. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $85.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 25,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MACRO Consulting Group added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 68.06%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 37,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MACRO Consulting Group added to a holding in Apple Inc by 236.65%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MACRO Consulting Group added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.30%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3190.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MACRO Consulting Group added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $208.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MACRO Consulting Group added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 22.06%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2263.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MACRO Consulting Group sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65.

MACRO Consulting Group sold out a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $20.39 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $23.59.

MACRO Consulting Group sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.

MACRO Consulting Group sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

MACRO Consulting Group sold out a holding in Post Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $93.01 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $100.11.

MACRO Consulting Group sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.