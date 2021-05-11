Evergreen Advisors, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Sells ORBCOMM Inc

New Purchases: TSLA,

TSLA, Added Positions: AGG, SCHB, SCHF, IJR, IWD,

AGG, SCHB, SCHF, IJR, IWD, Reduced Positions: AAPL,

AAPL, Sold Out: ORBC,

Investment company Evergreen Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, sells ORBCOMM Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evergreen Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Evergreen Advisors, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 963,196 shares, 35.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 746,195 shares, 32.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 900,577 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 76,762 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 127,889 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%

Evergreen Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $629.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evergreen Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ORBCOMM Inc. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $9.07, with an estimated average price of $7.88.