Evergreen Advisors, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Sells ORBCOMM Inc

Investment company Evergreen Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, sells ORBCOMM Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evergreen Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Evergreen Advisors, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Evergreen Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Evergreen Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Evergreen Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Evergreen Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Evergreen Advisors, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: TSLA,
- Added Positions: AGG, SCHB, SCHF, IJR, IWD,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL,
- Sold Out: ORBC,
For the details of Evergreen Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evergreen+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Evergreen Advisors, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 963,196 shares, 35.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 746,195 shares, 32.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 900,577 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 76,762 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 127,889 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
Evergreen Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $629.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC)
Evergreen Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ORBCOMM Inc. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $9.07, with an estimated average price of $7.88.
