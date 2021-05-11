Forward Management, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, W.P. Carey Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: WPC, CCI, DLR, COR, UDR, DOC,

WPC, CCI, DLR, COR, UDR, DOC, Added Positions: SHY, AAT, SLG,

SHY, AAT, SLG, Reduced Positions: SPY, SBRA,

SPY, SBRA, Sold Out: QQQ, XLY, XLV, IWN, XLB, XLI, BPY, AOK, FPI, AKR,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Forward Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, W.P. Carey Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forward Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Forward Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 571,243 shares, 46.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.55% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 2,389,284 shares, 42.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.52% Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) - 801,300 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Clipper Realty Inc (CLPR) - 1,009,185 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 210,000 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio.

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $75.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $183.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $151.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69. The stock is now traded at around $118.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $46.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.52%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.17%. The holding were 2,389,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in American Assets Trust Inc by 89.53%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78.

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.