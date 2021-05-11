Forward Management, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, W.P. Carey Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: WPC, CCI, DLR, COR, UDR, DOC,
- Added Positions: SHY, AAT, SLG,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, SBRA,
- Sold Out: QQQ, XLY, XLV, IWN, XLB, XLI, BPY, AOK, FPI, AKR,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 571,243 shares, 46.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.55%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 2,389,284 shares, 42.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.52%
- Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) - 801,300 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Clipper Realty Inc (CLPR) - 1,009,185 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 210,000 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio.
Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $75.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $183.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $151.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)
Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69. The stock is now traded at around $118.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: UDR Inc (UDR)
Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $46.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.52%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.17%. The holding were 2,389,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Assets Trust Inc (AAT)
Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in American Assets Trust Inc by 89.53%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.
