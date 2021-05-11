1776 Wealth Llc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Lowe's Inc, Synopsys Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

1776 Wealth Llc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Lowe's Inc, Synopsys Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 1776 Wealth Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, United Rentals Inc, sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Lowe's Inc, Synopsys Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1776 Wealth Llc. As of 2021Q1, 1776 Wealth Llc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 1776 WEALTH LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/1776+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 1776 WEALTH LLC
  1. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 41,156 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  2. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 244,630 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,538 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,206 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  5. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 262,001 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 498.91%
New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $157.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $348.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.36 and $22.74, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in F5 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $182.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 498.91%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 262,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 69.14%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $629.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 58.57%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 103.52%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $104.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $570.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62.

Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Sold Out: First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $102.97 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $109.42.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of 1776 WEALTH LLC. Also check out:

1. 1776 WEALTH LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 1776 WEALTH LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 1776 WEALTH LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 1776 WEALTH LLC keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider