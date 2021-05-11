1776 Wealth Llc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Lowe's Inc, Synopsys Inc

- New Purchases: COF, URI, CVX, AGD, FFIV, EOT,
- Added Positions: PLTR, TSLA, ZM, DHI, NVDA, F, EWY, FEP, VMC, CCI, KBH, RFI, RVT, DLR, FPE, CHWY, LMBS, FXN,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, FTSM, LOW, FTCS, MSFT, AMZN, DOCU, DFP, FDN, FVD, NAD, GOOGL, CB, JPM, KIO, GPN, NXPI, GS, GOOG, FTC, FB, VZ, UNH, TJX, FXL, IWM, QQEW, VBK, BX, ACN, DIS, MNST, AMT, AMP, BA, FIS, CMCSA, COST, DHR, ETN, TMO, HD, HON, ICE, MDLZ, MDT, ORLY, PH, CRM, EL, FNX, FTA, ROK, SHW,
- Sold Out: FLT, SNPS, RTX, FXH, WMT, DG,
These are the top 5 holdings of 1776 WEALTH LLC
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 41,156 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 244,630 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,538 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,206 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
- Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 262,001 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 498.91%
1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $157.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)
1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $348.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD)
1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT)
1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.36 and $22.74, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)
1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in F5 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $182.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 498.91%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 262,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 69.14%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $629.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 58.57%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 103.52%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $104.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $570.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 672 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62.Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.Sold Out: First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH)
1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $102.97 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $109.42.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.
