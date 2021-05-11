1776 Wealth Llc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Lowe's Inc, Synopsys Inc

New Purchases: COF, URI, CVX, AGD, FFIV, EOT,

Investment company 1776 Wealth Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, United Rentals Inc, sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Lowe's Inc, Synopsys Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1776 Wealth Llc. As of 2021Q1, 1776 Wealth Llc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 41,156 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 244,630 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,538 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,206 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 262,001 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 498.91%

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $157.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $348.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.36 and $22.74, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in F5 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $182.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 498.91%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 262,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 69.14%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $629.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 58.57%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 103.52%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $104.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $570.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62.

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57.

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $102.97 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $109.42.

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.