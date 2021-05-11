Logo
Evermay Wealth Management Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, HP Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Arlington, VA, based Investment company Evermay Wealth Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, HP Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evermay Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Evermay Wealth Management Llc owns 172 stocks with a total value of $483 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evermay+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,046,034 shares, 20.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 170,833 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,001,318 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.05%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 126,324 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 73,508 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 47,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $162.19. The stock is now traded at around $190.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $194.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Towne Bank (TOWN)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Towne Bank. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $32.27, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $32.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.05%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 1,001,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 60.96%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 218,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 117,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 29.13%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $114.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.

Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.



