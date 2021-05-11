Evermay Wealth Management Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, HP Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc

- New Purchases: BNL, WBA, VMC, GD, TOWN, DOW, SNCA,
- Added Positions: JPST, MINT, IJR, IJH, APD, GOOG, MRK, PEP, ROP, VTI, PYPL, BABA, ANTM, UNP, QCOM, MS, BA, CSCO, ICE, LH, MCD, MSFT, WMT, USB, CRM, FTV, CVX, CVS, IVOO, PG, BLK, AMT,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, VOO, AAPL, BSV, IVV, HPQ, LYB, FB, VZ, GOOGL, VO, JPM, DVY, PFE, SASR, D, VEA, BRK.B, RTX, AXP, T, TMO, KMI, ABBV, RPM, URI, NSC, VLO, LOW, V, INTC, ACN, AMGN, AMAT, CAT, KO, DHR, DD, DUK, ETN, EMR, IWD, NEE, FISV, LHX, JNJ, SCHG, VWO, AVGO, VYM, MDLZ, MO, ADP, TFC, CLX, CMCSA, CMI, ECL, XOM, PM, MDT, DGX, ROK, TRV, UPS, DIS, YUM,
- Sold Out: VRSK, SEDG, SCHO,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,046,034 shares, 20.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 170,833 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,001,318 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.05%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 126,324 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 73,508 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 47,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $162.19. The stock is now traded at around $190.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $194.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Towne Bank (TOWN)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Towne Bank. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $32.27, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $32.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.05%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 1,001,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 60.96%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 218,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 117,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 29.13%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $114.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.
