Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC Buys NVIDIA Corp, Chevron Corp, Comcast Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Stericycle Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

East Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Chevron Corp, Comcast Corp, Xylem Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Stericycle Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $465 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 1,466,605 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 699,011 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 89,177 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,071 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,775 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.7%

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $570.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 11,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $119.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 24,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 45,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $290.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 1081.22%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 38,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 1148.26%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 69,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stericycle Inc. The sale prices were between $64.87 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $67.99.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19.