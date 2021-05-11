Logo
Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC Buys NVIDIA Corp, Chevron Corp, Comcast Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Stericycle Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
East Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Chevron Corp, Comcast Corp, Xylem Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Stericycle Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $465 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nelson+roberts+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 1,466,605 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39%
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 699,011 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 89,177 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,071 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,775 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.7%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $570.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 11,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $119.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 24,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 45,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $290.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 1081.22%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 38,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 1148.26%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 69,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stericycle Inc. The sale prices were between $64.87 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $67.99.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3.

Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19.



