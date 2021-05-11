Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. Buys iShares Gold Trust, Deere, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Sells Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: IAU, DE, HIG, JNPR, MSI,
- Added Positions: EWJ, VNQ, COST, VGK, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: IJT, VTI, GNR, AAPL, ICLN, IVV, PYPL, EWA, EWC, DIS, HD, MCD, IEUR, UNH, EPP, ORCL, FB, T, MSFT, MSTR, JNJ, ADBE, BA, IEV, GOOGL, CVX, PNC, ABBV, RHP, KO, BIIB, AMGN, GS,
- Sold Out: TR, MO, PM,
For the details of Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palisades+hudson+asset+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 310,982 shares, 15.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 59,117 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,136 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 103,343 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 61,141 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 204,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $391.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 732 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $65.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49. The stock is now traded at around $200.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.83.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. keeps buying