Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. Buys iShares Gold Trust, Deere, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Sells Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc

Fort Lauderdale, FL, based Investment company Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, Deere, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, sells Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc, Altria Group Inc, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. owns 105 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palisades+hudson+asset+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 310,982 shares, 15.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 59,117 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,136 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 103,343 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 61,141 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 204,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $391.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $65.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49. The stock is now traded at around $200.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.83.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.