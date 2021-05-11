Logo
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. Buys iShares Gold Trust, Deere, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Sells Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Fort Lauderdale, FL, based Investment company Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, Deere, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, sells Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc, Altria Group Inc, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. owns 105 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palisades+hudson+asset+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.
  1. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 310,982 shares, 15.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 59,117 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,136 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 103,343 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 61,141 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 204,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $391.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $65.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49. The stock is now traded at around $200.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.83.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. keeps buying
