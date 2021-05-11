Fis Group, Inc. Buys Dominion Energy Inc, CDW Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Walmart Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: NXPI, BRKS, CPRI, YETI, AMKR, XRX, VRM, VNT, WD5A, STAA, SLG, PS, OSH, NCNO, LUMN, IRDM, GPS, DCT, AIRC, NOV, UI, UBS, FOX, BIGC,
- Added Positions: CDW, D, V, EL, MNST, NTAP, CVX, EBAY, CAT, EMR, SIVB, TTWO, T, CTVA, IDXX, EW, EVRG, F, FOXA, ISRG, RHI, AMD, AMT, SRE, C, NCLH, SYF, YUM, BIO, CLF, IFF, NBIX, MMM, COP, FLS, GIS, PXD, RPRX, WORK, USB, TXG, ACAD, ADPT, ALB, ADS, ALSN, AEE, AAL, PLAN, APO, AVTR, BKR, OZK, BERY, BYND, BILL, TECH, BA, BFAM, BR, BRKR, BWXT, COG, CCL, CRI, CTLT, CDK, CERN, CHGG, NET, CFX, CNXC, COUP, CREE, CRWD, XRAY, DVN, FANG, DISCA, DOCU, DUK, ESTC, ENR, EQT, ELS, ERIE, EVBG, EVR, RE, EXAS, EXPE, FHN, FSLR, FISV, GD, GBT, GMED, GO, GRUB, HAE, HEI.A, HEI, HZNP, HII, IAA, ICUI, IP, IOVA, JHG, JAZZ, KRC, KIM, LW, LSI, LFUS, LITE, MMC, MDLA, MPW, MRCY, MCHP, MRNA, MDB, MS, MORN, MSM, MUR, NDAQ, NATI, NNN, NCR, NKTR, NEWR, NTRS, OKTA, OHI, PD, PANW, PK, PCTY, PEN, PBCT, PFPT, PB, RYN, O, RETA, RGEN, ROKU, RCL, RPM, SABR, SBNY, SIX, SMAR, SPLK, SPOT, SSNC, STNE, STOR, SYNH, SNV, TNDM, TDC, TKR, TRIP, TWLO, UAL, UNVR, VRT, VSAT, WAT, WU, WDAY, WYNN, XLNX, XPO, Z, ZM, ZNGA,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, RTX, WMT, CHTR, ETR, IBM, TER, ANTM, LMT, NUE, FB, INTC, BKNG, DE, DG, EA, MCO, ORCL, PKG, CNP, HUM, NEM, NKE, TJX, BBY, CL, SHW, SO, EXR, HBAN, GOOGL, CZR, ENPH, PENN, GNRC, MPWR, TRMB, ATUS, BRK.B, DAR, DD, IWF, LOW, XLRN, ACIW, ADNT, ATGE, AAP, ACM, AMG, ALK, Y, ALE, AYX, AEO, AEP, AXP, APTV, ARW, ARWR, ASGN, AIZ, AN, AZO, AVB, AVNS, AVY, AVNT, CAR, BXS, BK, BAX, BDX, BDC, WRB, BIIB, BJ, BKH, BLKB, HRB, BXP, BSX, BYD, BHF, BCO, BF.A, BLDR, CHRW, CPB, CMD, KMX, CATY, CBOE, CE, CF, CHX, CB, CHDN, CI, CINF, CNK, CIT, CFG, CTXS, CCMP, CME, CNO, CNX, CTSH, CMA, CMC, CVLT, CMP, CAG, ED, COO, CLGX, CBRL, CW, DHI, DAN, DVA, DECK, DLR, DISCK, DPZ, UFS, DOV, DTE, DRE, DY, EGP, ECL, EME, EBS, ENS, EOG, EQR, ESNT, ESS, ES, EXC, FHI, FIS, FAF, FFIN, FCFS, FLIR, FLR, FMC, FTV, FBHS, FOXF, BEN, FCN, FULT, GRMN, GATX, GM, GPC, GNW, GBCI, GPN, GL, GT, GWW, PACW, HAIN, HAL, HALO, HWC, THG, HR, HCSG, HQY, PEAK, HELE, HES, HFC, HOMB, HST, HWM, HPQ, IEX, IIVI, NGVT, NSP, IDCC, IBOC, IPG, IVZ, IVV, IWO, JCOM, JACK, J, JEF, JCI, JNPR, KSU, KAR, KBH, KBR, K, KMT, KEY, KMB, KNSL, KNX, LB, LHX, LRCX, LANC, LVS, LEG, LDOS, TREE, LEN, LII, LHCG, LGND, LAD, LIVN, RAMP, L, LPX, LYB, MTB, MAC, MAN, MRO, MPC, VAC, MLM, MTZ, MXIM, MMS, MCK, MEDP, MTD, MAA, MLHR, MTX, MDLZ, MSI, MSCI, MUSA, NAVI, NEOG, NTCT, NJR, NWL, NEU, NWSA, NSC, NWE, NLOK, NRG, NUVA, NVR, OXY, OLN, OGS, OKE, ORLY, OTIS, OC, PCAR, PZZA, PH, PDCO, PAYX, PAYC, PEB, PEGA, PKI, PRGO, PRSP, PM, PSX, DOC, PNM, POST, PCH, PPL, PRG, PSB, PVH, QRVO, QLYS, RL, REG, RNR, RH, RLI, ROP, SBRA, SAIL, SAFM, SBAC, SGMS, STX, SEE, SIGI, SMTC, SXT, SCI, SVC, SLAB, SSD, SWKS, SLM, SJM, LUV, SWX, XSW, XBI, SR, STT, SF, STRA, RUN, SYNA, TPR, TMHC, TEL, TGNA, TDY, THC, TEX, TTEK, TCBI, TXRH, TXT, TOL, BLD, TT, TRV, THS, TPH, TRN, TFC, TRMK, TWTR, TSN, UDR, UMBF, UBSI, X, UNM, UE, URBN, VFC, VLO, VLY, VVV, VTR, VTRS, VSH, VC, VMW, VNO, VMC, WAB, WBA, WAFD, WM, WEC, WFC, WEN, WERN, WRK, WHR, JW.A, WLTW, WING, INT, WWE, WOR, XYL, YELP, ZBH, ZION,
- Sold Out: IEMG, VWO, SPEM, SCHE, MCHI, EWY, EWT, INDA, ACWX, CNI, EV, PBH, BMO, EPC, IWM, IJH, MFC, EWZ, OI, ERUS, QSR, RARE, WPX, PLUG, AG, RY, MRTX, SLF, CXO, TIF, NYMT, SWN, HL, MFA, RIG, OPK, CLNY, PAAS, NTRA, FTI, GWRE, KOS,
For the details of FIS GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fis+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FIS GROUP, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,849,587 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,357,482 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 76,338 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 433,431 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 52,144 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
Fis Group, Inc. initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $189.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)
Fis Group, Inc. initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
Fis Group, Inc. initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gap Inc (GPS)
Fis Group, Inc. initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $35.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Fis Group, Inc. initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $55.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vroom Inc (VRM)
Fis Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $38.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Fis Group, Inc. added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 262.92%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $79.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 143,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CDW Corp (CDW)
Fis Group, Inc. added to a holding in CDW Corp by 221.54%. The purchase prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 67,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Fis Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 86.80%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $298.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 56,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Fis Group, Inc. added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 139.81%. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $91.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 129,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Fis Group, Inc. added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 396.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 109,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Fis Group, Inc. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 110.05%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $61.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 190,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Fis Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Fis Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Fis Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Fis Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Fis Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Fis Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of FIS GROUP, INC.. Also check out:
1. FIS GROUP, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. FIS GROUP, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIS GROUP, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIS GROUP, INC. keeps buying