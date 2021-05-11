Fis Group, Inc. Buys Dominion Energy Inc, CDW Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Walmart Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Fis Group, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Dominion Energy Inc, CDW Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, NetApp Inc, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Walmart Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Teradyne Inc, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fis Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Fis Group, Inc. owns 1025 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIS GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fis+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,849,587 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,357,482 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 76,338 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Facebook Inc (FB) - 433,431 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 52,144 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%

Fis Group, Inc. initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $189.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fis Group, Inc. initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fis Group, Inc. initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fis Group, Inc. initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $35.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fis Group, Inc. initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $55.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fis Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $38.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fis Group, Inc. added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 262.92%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $79.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 143,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fis Group, Inc. added to a holding in CDW Corp by 221.54%. The purchase prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 67,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fis Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 86.80%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $298.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 56,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fis Group, Inc. added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 139.81%. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $91.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 129,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fis Group, Inc. added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 396.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 109,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fis Group, Inc. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 110.05%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $61.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 190,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fis Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Fis Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Fis Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Fis Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69.

Fis Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7.

Fis Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92.