Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, Moody's Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Altria Group Inc, NIC Inc, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: OKE, OMI, VNQ, BAC, DOW, ENB, VCIT,
- Added Positions: CBOE, MCO, CSCO, BND, AWI, INTC, UNP, SEIC, TROW, VEA, EBAY, FB, AMAT, VOO, JNJ, SNA, LOPE, LRCX, GNTX, ITW, ALSN, ANET, TXN, PAYX, GGG, CNS, MXIM, IVOO, VTEB, FFIV, SWKS, CHH, VIOO, BKNG, LMT,
- Reduced Positions: MO, AAPL, ADBE, DIS, VUG, VEEV, VTV, KO, DE, D, PEP, GIS, NOW, NEU, KEYS, IWF, NEE, IBM, EA, VZ, KMB, KLAC, T, MKL, MU, FAST, AMGN, BMY, KMX, PM, DOV, EMR, MDLZ, MRK, LOW, XOM, GE, WMT,
- Sold Out: EGOV, NVDA,
For the details of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taylor+hoffman+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,466 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 93,965 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.49%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 52,265 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 15,955 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 9,328 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $33.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 301.17%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 22,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 254.99%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $333.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 7,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 102.13%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 61,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: NIC Inc (EGOV)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in NIC Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.
Here is the complete portfolio of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management. Also check out:
1. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management keeps buying