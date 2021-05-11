Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, Moody's Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Altria Group Inc, NIC Inc, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: OKE, OMI, VNQ, BAC, DOW, ENB, VCIT,

Investment company Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Current Portfolio ) buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, Moody's Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, ONEOK Inc, Owens & Minor Inc, sells Altria Group Inc, NIC Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owns 125 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,466 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 93,965 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.49% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 52,265 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42% Deere & Co (DE) - 15,955 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 9,328 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $33.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 301.17%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 22,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 254.99%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $333.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 7,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 102.13%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 61,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in NIC Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.