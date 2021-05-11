Factory Mutual Insurance Co Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Altria Group Inc, Walmart Inc

New Purchases: SPY, WDC, VRTX, USFD, DXCM,

SPY, WDC, VRTX, USFD, DXCM, Added Positions: IWM, LVS, ACWX, EEM, PM, WFC, ADBE, BMY, TMO, MRK, AMT, TSLA, KO, TMUS, SLB, TFX, USB, NKE, SBUX, PG, ORCL, ACAD, CVS, FB,

IWM, LVS, ACWX, EEM, PM, WFC, ADBE, BMY, TMO, MRK, AMT, TSLA, KO, TMUS, SLB, TFX, USB, NKE, SBUX, PG, ORCL, ACAD, CVS, FB, Reduced Positions: ALXN, WMT, C, CAT, XLU, GE, FOXA, CTSH, CTVA, AMZN, INDA, DD, PYPL, AAPL, EXAS, PEP, AMAT, XLP, CMCSA, GS, AVGO, HD, BAC, WH, MSFT, XOM, GOOG, GOOGL, BRK.B, UNH, KIE, INTC, JPM, UPS, V, TJX, NVDA, JNJ, TXN, MS, VZ, QCOM, BKNG, UNP, HON, CCI, RTX, LOW, OTIS, DIS, ABBV, GM, FISV, ABT, HES, AXP, BA, BSX, CVX, CSCO, ETN, LLY, FDX, LIN, MDT, PXD, PNC, NOC, NFLX, WELL, MCD, LEN, MDLZ, DE, COST, MMM, UAL, DOW, BIIB, STKL, KRE, MA, GILD,

ALXN, WMT, C, CAT, XLU, GE, FOXA, CTSH, CTVA, AMZN, INDA, DD, PYPL, AAPL, EXAS, PEP, AMAT, XLP, CMCSA, GS, AVGO, HD, BAC, WH, MSFT, XOM, GOOG, GOOGL, BRK.B, UNH, KIE, INTC, JPM, UPS, V, TJX, NVDA, JNJ, TXN, MS, VZ, QCOM, BKNG, UNP, HON, CCI, RTX, LOW, OTIS, DIS, ABBV, GM, FISV, ABT, HES, AXP, BA, BSX, CVX, CSCO, ETN, LLY, FDX, LIN, MDT, PXD, PNC, NOC, NFLX, WELL, MCD, LEN, MDLZ, DE, COST, MMM, UAL, DOW, BIIB, STKL, KRE, MA, GILD, Sold Out: MO, PFE, CL,

Waltham, MA, based Investment company Factory Mutual Insurance Co Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Las Vegas Sands Corp, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Western Digital Corp, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Altria Group Inc, Walmart Inc, Citigroup Inc, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. As of 2021Q1, Factory Mutual Insurance Co owns 130 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FACTORY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/factory+mutual+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,778,715 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,156,782 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 102,600 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 145,871 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Facebook Inc (FB) - 697,005 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%

Factory Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 201,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $68.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 380,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $212.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 101,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $36.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 342,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07. The stock is now traded at around $342.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.95%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $219.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 424,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 391.58%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 781,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 540,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.76%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,336,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 49.57%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 801,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,906,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.