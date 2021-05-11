Factory Mutual Insurance Co Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Altria Group Inc, Walmart Inc

- New Purchases: SPY, WDC, VRTX, USFD, DXCM,
- Added Positions: IWM, LVS, ACWX, EEM, PM, WFC, ADBE, BMY, TMO, MRK, AMT, TSLA, KO, TMUS, SLB, TFX, USB, NKE, SBUX, PG, ORCL, ACAD, CVS, FB,
- Reduced Positions: ALXN, WMT, C, CAT, XLU, GE, FOXA, CTSH, CTVA, AMZN, INDA, DD, PYPL, AAPL, EXAS, PEP, AMAT, XLP, CMCSA, GS, AVGO, HD, BAC, WH, MSFT, XOM, GOOG, GOOGL, BRK.B, UNH, KIE, INTC, JPM, UPS, V, TJX, NVDA, JNJ, TXN, MS, VZ, QCOM, BKNG, UNP, HON, CCI, RTX, LOW, OTIS, DIS, ABBV, GM, FISV, ABT, HES, AXP, BA, BSX, CVX, CSCO, ETN, LLY, FDX, LIN, MDT, PXD, PNC, NOC, NFLX, WELL, MCD, LEN, MDLZ, DE, COST, MMM, UAL, DOW, BIIB, STKL, KRE, MA, GILD,
- Sold Out: MO, PFE, CL,
For the details of FACTORY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/factory+mutual+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FACTORY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,778,715 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,156,782 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 102,600 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 145,871 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 697,005 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
Factory Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 201,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $68.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 380,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $212.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 101,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $36.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 342,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07. The stock is now traded at around $342.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.95%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $219.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 424,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 391.58%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 781,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 540,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.76%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,336,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 49.57%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 801,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,906,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of FACTORY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO. Also check out:
1. FACTORY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. FACTORY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FACTORY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FACTORY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO keeps buying