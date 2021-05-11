Segment Wealth Management, LLC Buys EOG Resources Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Lamar Advertising Co, Sells 3M Co, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, Domino's Pizza Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Segment Wealth Management, LLC Buys EOG Resources Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Lamar Advertising Co, Sells 3M Co, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, Domino's Pizza Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Segment Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys EOG Resources Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Lamar Advertising Co, Boeing Co, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, sells 3M Co, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, Domino's Pizza Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, TC Pipelines LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Segment Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Segment Wealth Management, LLC owns 205 stocks with a total value of $714 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Segment Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/segment+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Segment Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 211,169 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 108,463 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 86,734 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 70 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 138,168 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $84.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 109,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 53,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $51.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.96%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 204,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 42.40%. The purchase prices were between $79.28 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $88.06. The stock is now traded at around $103.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 56,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 34.34%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $232.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 83.73%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $57.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 54,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.88 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $22.95.

Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Segment Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Segment Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Segment Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Segment Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Segment Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider