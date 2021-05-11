Segment Wealth Management, LLC Buys EOG Resources Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Lamar Advertising Co, Sells 3M Co, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, Domino's Pizza Inc

- New Purchases: EOG, USFR, IIVI, COP, TRP, DE, EEM, TLT, VDE, ZROZ, CPT, KMB, LUV, DVY, IJR, IJT,
- Added Positions: XLE, LAMR, BA, APO, AMT, VTI, XOM, IMTM, V, PFE, HD, EQIX, NFLX, NEE, INTU, JNJ, MMC, MCD, RTX, APD, ALL, UNP, MAIN, SYK, PG, AAPL, MSFT, MDT, ICE, VXF, IWD, CTAS, DHR, AVGO, MA, WMT, VOO, TXN, ENLC, SHW, CRM, ROP, COST, AMZN, GOOG, HON, FIS, ADP, LMT, MPC, JPM, APTV, LULU, MELI, FB, DOCU, IWM, DG, FDN, TEAM, KMI, ZTS, BABA, VIGI, ABT, EXC, FISV, GS, GOOGL, ITW, ILMN, ISRG, JHX, VUG, AVB, ADBE, AJG, SPGI, NVDA, ASML, TMO, APH, SCHB, SPLV, UPS, IGV, PSTH, ABBV, PSX, MSCI, WM, DIS, ECL, LOW, BAC, INTC, ENB,
- Reduced Positions: MMM, ITA, VIG, QQQ, BRK.B, GLD, UNH, CVX, PYPL, JPST, PWR, TSM, BX, XLK, EPD, BDX, BSCM, QCOM, KIE, MRK,
- Sold Out: DPZ, BSJL, TCP, VNQ, VIA, XLI, BSCL, XLV, T,
These are the top 5 holdings of Segment Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 211,169 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 108,463 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 86,734 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 70 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 138,168 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $84.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 109,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)
Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 53,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $51.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.96%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 204,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 42.40%. The purchase prices were between $79.28 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $88.06. The stock is now traded at around $103.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 56,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 34.34%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $232.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 83.73%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $57.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 54,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.88 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $22.95.Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)
Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.
