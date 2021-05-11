Logo
Moody Aldrich Partners Llc Buys Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Summit Materials Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp, Sells Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, WSFS Financial Corp, KAR Auction Services Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Moody Aldrich Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Summit Materials Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp, RBC Bearings Inc, Columbia Banking System Inc, sells Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, WSFS Financial Corp, KAR Auction Services Inc, Helen Of Troy, Marten Transport during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moody Aldrich Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Moody Aldrich Partners Llc owns 180 stocks with a total value of $693 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moody+aldrich+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC
  1. Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 301,370 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
  2. Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) - 235,244 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.40%
  3. Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) - 359,452 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.15%
  4. Evercore Inc (EVR) - 109,236 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.53%
  5. Independent Bank Corp (INDB) - 164,027 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.21%
New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $44.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 172,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Summit Materials Inc (SUM)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in Summit Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $30.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 296,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 389,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $203.62, with an estimated average price of $188.03. The stock is now traded at around $197.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 34,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.24 and $414.12, with an estimated average price of $359.68. The stock is now traded at around $369.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 12,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $42.65, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 184,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Columbia Banking System Inc by 117.59%. The purchase prices were between $35.16 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $43.59. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 279,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc by 86.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $34.48. The stock is now traded at around $43.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 331,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Evercore Inc (EVR)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Evercore Inc by 55.53%. The purchase prices were between $106.57 and $142.41, with an estimated average price of $122.03. The stock is now traded at around $143.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 109,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Wintrust Financial Corp by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $84.03, with an estimated average price of $71.42. The stock is now traded at around $78.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 235,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Cohen & Steers Inc by 54.56%. The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $74.54, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $69.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 176,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc by 85.43%. The purchase prices were between $51.58 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 100,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $51.5, with an estimated average price of $49.17.

Sold Out: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07.

Sold Out: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.91 and $262.89, with an estimated average price of $225.51.

Sold Out: Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in Marten Transport Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.91.

Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Sold Out: ALLETE Inc (ALE)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in ALLETE Inc. The sale prices were between $60.34 and $71.84, with an estimated average price of $65.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

