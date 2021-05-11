Logo
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Tesla Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/levy+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 194,492 shares, 27.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.66%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 64,932 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.48%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 134,086 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 133,973 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.20%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,485 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $232.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $341.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $106.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 73.99%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 64,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 133,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.32%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.84%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 89.15%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $629.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 73.52%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX)

Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Moleculin Biotech Inc. The sale prices were between $3.7 and $6.42, with an estimated average price of $4.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC keeps buying
