Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: BA, BMY, HD, PFE, PRU, TD,
- Added Positions: VTI, BSV, QQQ, SPYG, VO, VCSH, TSLA, SPY, MSFT, JPST, MINT, AAPL, VCIT, BOTZ, ICLN, AGG, PG, JNJ, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, IJR, AJG, VOOG, MGV, AMZN, VOO, XMLV, DGRO, ABT, EPD, BNDX, FB, VZ, BRK.B, T, SPLV,
- Sold Out: MBRX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 194,492 shares, 27.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.66%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 64,932 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.48%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 134,086 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 133,973 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.20%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,485 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $232.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $341.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $106.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 73.99%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 64,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 133,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.32%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.84%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 89.15%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $629.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 73.52%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Moleculin Biotech Inc. The sale prices were between $3.7 and $6.42, with an estimated average price of $4.89.
