Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Financial Advocates Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, eBay Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Tesla Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advocates Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Financial Advocates Investment Management owns 666 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Advocates Investment Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advocates+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Advocates Investment Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 446,141 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 139,629 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 79,394 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio.
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 588,819 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.96%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 83,321 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%
New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $61.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 95,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 91,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 31,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $80.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 101,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Portland General Electric Co (POR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.35%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 96,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.24%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 30,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.81%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 151,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 723.17%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 32,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.45%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 122,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 129.26%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 81,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Advocates Investment Management. Also check out:

