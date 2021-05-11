Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Herc Holdings Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: VCIT, VCSH, TXT, GS, IUSV, VIAC, UNFI, SCHZ, CORP, ICLN, ITOT, ADS, IUSG, IR, HUN, HHC, GM, COF, IGM, FDX, CODI, SDGR, WRB, UTF, OLED, EMR, SCHD, RDS.A, PVH, IPAC,

Reduced Positions: SPY, GSY, VB, VXF, VEA, HRI, VV, VWO, MUB, AMZN, TSLA, IWM, MSFT, LMT, IJR, JPM, PYPL, PTLC, CRM, MELI, ILMN, HON, NOW, NKE, ADBE, EW, DHR, VIG, VEU, VUG, GDX, BKNG, WMB, TXN, ORCL, ATVI, V, VTRS, PAYX, VTIP, RSG, ROP, BSV, SAP, SCHB, SCHF, SCHE, UNM, URI, UAL, SFNC, UNP, SDY, SQ, AUB, EPD, DOCU, DEO, CSX, CCI, CLX, BLK, BAC, BAX, ES, AZN, AON, APH, AMGN, AME, GOOG, BABA, AMD, SUB, NEO, MDT, MMC, LRCX, KLAC, IWV, SHV, IWO, NVDA, SLV, BSCL, HD, GPN, GILD, FISV, FIS, EXAS, Sold Out: EQH, CSGP, NICE, NVS, OMCL, SLB, WAT, XLNX, IQV, FRPT, TEAM, GOLD,

Mclean, VA, based Investment company Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, sells Herc Holdings Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. owns 406 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,269,088 shares, 22.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 2,233,523 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,200,305 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 792,639 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 2,533,415 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.26 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $341.1 and $379.17, with an estimated average price of $358.67. The stock is now traded at around $366.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $73.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 99.32%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 116,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. added to a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc by 2238.22%. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 151,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.10%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 185,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 45.51%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $292.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $134.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 350.52%. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $186.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. sold out a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $136.64 and $172.52, with an estimated average price of $151.2.