Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Herc Holdings Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Mclean, VA, based Investment company Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, sells Herc Holdings Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. owns 406 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sullivan%2C+bruyette%2C+speros+%26+blaney%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,269,088 shares, 22.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 2,233,523 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,200,305 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  4. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 792,639 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 2,533,415 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Textron Inc (TXT)

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.26 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $341.1 and $379.17, with an estimated average price of $358.67. The stock is now traded at around $366.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $73.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 99.32%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 116,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. added to a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc by 2238.22%. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 151,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.10%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 185,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 45.51%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $292.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $134.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 350.52%. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $186.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. sold out a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81.

Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sold Out: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $136.64 and $172.52, with an estimated average price of $151.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc.. Also check out:

