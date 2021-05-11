Bank Of The West Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Zoetis Inc, First Republic Bank, Sells OneSpaWorld Holdings, Comcast Corp, Citigroup Inc

- New Purchases: GS, FRC, ZTS, 4U1A, LIN, AMD, GXC, TXN, VFC, VXUS, VCSH, GPC, PZA, RY, XLF,
- Added Positions: BKNG, QCOM, GLD, URI, DVY, EEM, NKE, DIS, UNP, DG, LYB, DAL, AAPL, BA, KO, XLI, AMZN, NVDA, DBEU, ACN, SLV, PLD, BLK, CMF, IVW, JPM, WMT, ATVI, AMT, AWK, CWB, BMY, QRVO, CAT, ABBV, VTI, UPS, TMO, MCD, IWM, IBM, JNJ, SRE, QQQ, VMC, IJH, ITM, TSLA, SBUX, SNA, EMR, BDX, LRCX, EL, IQV, PG, DOW, MNST, LLY, IEI, IWB, CTVA,
- Reduced Positions: CMCSA, SPY, C, INTC, TSN, UNH, LH, ANTM, MCHP, FB, LMT, CSCO, AMAT, MS, GILD, MBB, MDLZ, CRM, IYR, EIX, RTX, SLB, XLK, HYD, PFE, AVGO, GD, EFA, NFLX, VLO, IVV, SHY, MRK, PEP, BWX, ABT, COST, NEE, PM, T, GOOG, AMGN, BAC, BRK.B, COF, CVX, CMG, CTSH, CAG, DHR, QAI, LQD, IXC, IWF, HYG, PFF, LHX, MGM, MA, MET, MU, MCO, ORCL, PYPL, PRU, MDY, XLY, XLE, TMUS, ULTA, MGK, VWO, VXF, VZ, VRTX, WFC, IVZ, AFL, A, APD, ALXN, BABA, MO, ADP, CI, CARR, DUK, XOM, FDX, GE, GM, AGG, IGE, IGIB, KMB, LOW, MPC, NRG, NSC, OTIS, RPM, SCHW, SCHF, VIG,
- Sold Out: OSW, ICE, PALL, EV, EQIX, VTRS, ES, XLNX, WFCPL.PFD, XLV, RWX,
For the details of BANK OF THE WEST's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+the+west/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BANK OF THE WEST
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 460,259 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 171,910 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,907 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,247 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 76,782 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.9%
Bank Of The West initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 27,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Bank Of The West initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $188.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 21,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Bank Of The West initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $171.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 23,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iSun Inc (4U1A)
Bank Of The West initiated holding in iSun Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.86 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $7.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 213,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Bank Of The West initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $301.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Bank Of The West initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $75.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Bank Of The West added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 539.13%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2263.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Bank Of The West added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 33.10%. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $348.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Bank Of The West added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 94.99%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 33,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Bank Of The West added to a holding in Nike Inc by 29.49%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $136.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 60,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Bank Of The West added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 48,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Bank Of The West added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 30.39%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $228.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW)
Bank Of The West sold out a holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.08.Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Bank Of The West sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL)
Bank Of The West sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $208.37 and $252, with an estimated average price of $225.21.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Bank Of The West sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Bank Of The West sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Bank Of The West sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88.
Here is the complete portfolio of BANK OF THE WEST. Also check out:
1. BANK OF THE WEST's Undervalued Stocks
2. BANK OF THE WEST's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BANK OF THE WEST's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BANK OF THE WEST keeps buying