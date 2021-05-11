Bank Of The West Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Zoetis Inc, First Republic Bank, Sells OneSpaWorld Holdings, Comcast Corp, Citigroup Inc

New Purchases: GS, FRC, ZTS, 4U1A, LIN, AMD, GXC, TXN, VFC, VXUS, VCSH, GPC, PZA, RY, XLF,

BKNG, QCOM, GLD, URI, DVY, EEM, NKE, DIS, UNP, DG, LYB, DAL, AAPL, BA, KO, XLI, AMZN, NVDA, DBEU, ACN, SLV, PLD, BLK, CMF, IVW, JPM, WMT, ATVI, AMT, AWK, CWB, BMY, QRVO, CAT, ABBV, VTI, UPS, TMO, MCD, IWM, IBM, JNJ, SRE, QQQ, VMC, IJH, ITM, TSLA, SBUX, SNA, EMR, BDX, LRCX, EL, IQV, PG, DOW, MNST, LLY, IEI, IWB, CTVA, Reduced Positions: CMCSA, SPY, C, INTC, TSN, UNH, LH, ANTM, MCHP, FB, LMT, CSCO, AMAT, MS, GILD, MBB, MDLZ, CRM, IYR, EIX, RTX, SLB, XLK, HYD, PFE, AVGO, GD, EFA, NFLX, VLO, IVV, SHY, MRK, PEP, BWX, ABT, COST, NEE, PM, T, GOOG, AMGN, BAC, BRK.B, COF, CVX, CMG, CTSH, CAG, DHR, QAI, LQD, IXC, IWF, HYG, PFF, LHX, MGM, MA, MET, MU, MCO, ORCL, PYPL, PRU, MDY, XLY, XLE, TMUS, ULTA, MGK, VWO, VXF, VZ, VRTX, WFC, IVZ, AFL, A, APD, ALXN, BABA, MO, ADP, CI, CARR, DUK, XOM, FDX, GE, GM, AGG, IGE, IGIB, KMB, LOW, MPC, NRG, NSC, OTIS, RPM, SCHW, SCHF, VIG,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Bank Of The West Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Zoetis Inc, First Republic Bank, Booking Holdings Inc, iSun Inc, sells OneSpaWorld Holdings, Comcast Corp, Citigroup Inc, Intel Corp, Tyson Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of The West. As of 2021Q1, Bank Of The West owns 215 stocks with a total value of $887 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 460,259 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 171,910 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,907 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,247 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 76,782 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.9%

Bank Of The West initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 27,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of The West initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $188.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 21,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of The West initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $171.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 23,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of The West initiated holding in iSun Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.86 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $7.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 213,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of The West initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $301.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of The West initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $75.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of The West added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 539.13%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2263.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of The West added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 33.10%. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $348.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of The West added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 94.99%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 33,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of The West added to a holding in Nike Inc by 29.49%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $136.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 60,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of The West added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 48,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of The West added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 30.39%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $228.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of The West sold out a holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.08.

Bank Of The West sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.

Bank Of The West sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $208.37 and $252, with an estimated average price of $225.21.

Bank Of The West sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Bank Of The West sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

Bank Of The West sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88.