Wasatch Advisors Inc Buys Grand Canyon Education Inc, StepStone Group Inc, Open Lending Corp, Sells HubSpot Inc, Paylocity Holding Corp, Planet Fitness Inc

- New Purchases: LOPE, TRIP, GDS, KLIC, AONE, CMC, DMYD, NUS, SFBS, TPH, BCC, CFMS, CURI, CURI, ARVN, ATHA, NDLS, KLR, FLL, BWAY, CFB, NLS, AMRK, FNHC, NFBK, VEL, GTYH, VTNR, DOW, THD, LYFT,
- Added Positions: STEP, LPRO, NEOG, OZK, LASR, TRS, WBS, LGIH, FRPT, PNFP, GLOB, HLNE, ICLR, BCPC, PRPL, MX, TMX, MGY, HQY, CSTL, CERS, MELI, GNMK, IBP, CWH, ROAD, FLWS, UPLD, OLLI, GOOS, SE, AGYS, WEX, MGNX, FBK, TRHC, KIDS, WHD, SILK, AMOT, CRY, MPWR, SRI, XGN, NVMI, TSEM, USPH, CTLP, CMPR, TNDM, SOI, RPAY, HHR, MDLA, PNTG, EWT, INDA, SMIN, BOOM, SGC, UFPT, HCCI, XPEL, CHEF, APAM, ITCI, FIVN, RPD, BDSI, AX, EBIX, EPC, MEIP, IOSP, ROLL, SLP, STRL, TRNS, THS, NCMI, NPTN, PFPT, ESPR, NSA, MCFT, GAN, AAON, CYTK, MTX, SRGA, SGMO, SANM, HEI.A, PAYS, RLGT, ADUS, SFBC, EYE, IIIV, NKTX, AOUT, VIAO, PAYA, AZZ, AME, APH, AXS, CLAR, CGNX, DUK, EXC, KIM, MKTX, PHM, ROP, UNP, RTX, TAL, QADA, ASPU, VEEV, FLXN, ATRA, ALTA, ESQ, OPTN, RDVT, DOCU, TW,
- Reduced Positions: PCTY, HUBS, LGND, EEFT, B, PETQ, ODFL, FIVE, ZEN, MEDP, AVLR, FREQ, ENSG, KRNT, INSP, KNX, EXAS, KAI, FND, CHUY, VVV, GKOS, GSHD, LOVE, JBT, ABR, PAR, TREX, MC, BLFS, FN, INO, BAND, BOOT, ATRC, INMD, OPRX, DAVA, CPRT, ALG, TPIC, TCMD, SITM, HYFM, JYNT, NSSC, NUE, SMED, CCXI, GM, LEAF, SYX, API, UHS, LUNA, PATK, MMYT, CIEN, JKHY, BAP, DGII, EOG, ING, OOMA, JNJ, JPM, SU,
- Sold Out: PLNT, XRX, RBC, EEM, ACCO, DORM, SXT, W, CMD, SHSP, CLCT, EGAN, CFII, LRN, ALK, HTHT, PPG, TYL, LAWS, KBAL, MCHI,
For the details of WASATCH ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wasatch+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WASATCH ADVISORS INC
- Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 5,753,367 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
- Globant SA (GLOB) - 2,183,014 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.64%
- Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 2,827,659 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
- CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) - 3,353,804 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 2,653,986 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58%
Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $94.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,001,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,213,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 496,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 644,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: One (AONE)
Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in One. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $13.66, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,520,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Commercial Metals Co (CMC)
Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $32.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 888,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: StepStone Group Inc (STEP)
Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in StepStone Group Inc by 295.38%. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $39.49, with an estimated average price of $35.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,764,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)
Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79. The stock is now traded at around $35.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,890,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Neogen Corp (NEOG)
Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Neogen Corp by 31.34%. The purchase prices were between $77.7 and $88.89, with an estimated average price of $83.93. The stock is now traded at around $92.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,284,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank OZK (OZK)
Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Bank OZK by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $45.47, with an estimated average price of $39.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,191,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: nLight Inc (LASR)
Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in nLight Inc by 43.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $44.92, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,693,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TriMas Corp (TRS)
Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in TriMas Corp by 195.62%. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $32.95. The stock is now traded at around $33.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,599,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.Sold Out: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)
Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9.Sold Out: Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)
Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The sale prices were between $122.61 and $153.9, with an estimated average price of $137.2.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: ACCO Brands Corp (ACCO)
Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in ACCO Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $8.62.Sold Out: Dorman Products Inc (DORM)
Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Dorman Products Inc. The sale prices were between $87.34 and $111.15, with an estimated average price of $99.7.
Here is the complete portfolio of WASATCH ADVISORS INC. Also check out:
1. WASATCH ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WASATCH ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WASATCH ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WASATCH ADVISORS INC keeps buying