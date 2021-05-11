Wasatch Advisors Inc Buys Grand Canyon Education Inc, StepStone Group Inc, Open Lending Corp, Sells HubSpot Inc, Paylocity Holding Corp, Planet Fitness Inc

New Purchases: LOPE, TRIP, GDS, KLIC, AONE, CMC, DMYD, NUS, SFBS, TPH, BCC, CFMS, CURI, CURI, ARVN, ATHA, NDLS, KLR, FLL, BWAY, CFB, NLS, AMRK, FNHC, NFBK, VEL, GTYH, VTNR, DOW, THD, LYFT,

LOPE, TRIP, GDS, KLIC, AONE, CMC, DMYD, NUS, SFBS, TPH, BCC, CFMS, CURI, CURI, ARVN, ATHA, NDLS, KLR, FLL, BWAY, CFB, NLS, AMRK, FNHC, NFBK, VEL, GTYH, VTNR, DOW, THD, LYFT, Added Positions: STEP, LPRO, NEOG, OZK, LASR, TRS, WBS, LGIH, FRPT, PNFP, GLOB, HLNE, ICLR, BCPC, PRPL, MX, TMX, MGY, HQY, CSTL, CERS, MELI, GNMK, IBP, CWH, ROAD, FLWS, UPLD, OLLI, GOOS, SE, AGYS, WEX, MGNX, FBK, TRHC, KIDS, WHD, SILK, AMOT, CRY, MPWR, SRI, XGN, NVMI, TSEM, USPH, CTLP, CMPR, TNDM, SOI, RPAY, HHR, MDLA, PNTG, EWT, INDA, SMIN, BOOM, SGC, UFPT, HCCI, XPEL, CHEF, APAM, ITCI, FIVN, RPD, BDSI, AX, EBIX, EPC, MEIP, IOSP, ROLL, SLP, STRL, TRNS, THS, NCMI, NPTN, PFPT, ESPR, NSA, MCFT, GAN, AAON, CYTK, MTX, SRGA, SGMO, SANM, HEI.A, PAYS, RLGT, ADUS, SFBC, EYE, IIIV, NKTX, AOUT, VIAO, PAYA, AZZ, AME, APH, AXS, CLAR, CGNX, DUK, EXC, KIM, MKTX, PHM, ROP, UNP, RTX, TAL, QADA, ASPU, VEEV, FLXN, ATRA, ALTA, ESQ, OPTN, RDVT, DOCU, TW,

PCTY, HUBS, LGND, EEFT, B, PETQ, ODFL, FIVE, ZEN, MEDP, AVLR, FREQ, ENSG, KRNT, INSP, KNX, EXAS, KAI, FND, CHUY, VVV, GKOS, GSHD, LOVE, JBT, ABR, PAR, TREX, MC, BLFS, FN, INO, BAND, BOOT, ATRC, INMD, OPRX, DAVA, CPRT, ALG, TPIC, TCMD, SITM, HYFM, JYNT, NSSC, NUE, SMED, CCXI, GM, LEAF, SYX, API, UHS, LUNA, PATK, MMYT, CIEN, JKHY, BAP, DGII, EOG, ING, OOMA, JNJ, JPM, SU, Sold Out: PLNT, XRX, RBC, EEM, ACCO, DORM, SXT, W, CMD, SHSP, CLCT, EGAN, CFII, LRN, ALK, HTHT, PPG, TYL, LAWS, KBAL, MCHI,

Salt Lake City, UT, based Investment company Wasatch Advisors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Grand Canyon Education Inc, StepStone Group Inc, Open Lending Corp, Neogen Corp, TripAdvisor Inc, sells HubSpot Inc, Paylocity Holding Corp, Planet Fitness Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Wasatch Advisors Inc owns 259 stocks with a total value of $22.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 5,753,367 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02% Globant SA (GLOB) - 2,183,014 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.64% Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 2,827,659 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) - 3,353,804 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 2,653,986 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58%

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $94.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,001,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,213,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 496,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 644,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in One. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $13.66, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,520,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $32.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 888,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in StepStone Group Inc by 295.38%. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $39.49, with an estimated average price of $35.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,764,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79. The stock is now traded at around $35.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,890,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Neogen Corp by 31.34%. The purchase prices were between $77.7 and $88.89, with an estimated average price of $83.93. The stock is now traded at around $92.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,284,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Bank OZK by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $45.47, with an estimated average price of $39.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,191,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in nLight Inc by 43.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $44.92, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,693,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in TriMas Corp by 195.62%. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $32.95. The stock is now traded at around $33.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,599,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The sale prices were between $122.61 and $153.9, with an estimated average price of $137.2.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in ACCO Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $8.62.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Dorman Products Inc. The sale prices were between $87.34 and $111.15, with an estimated average price of $99.7.