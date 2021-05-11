Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Comcast Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, Teradyne Inc, Netflix Inc

- New Purchases: ALLY, MS, ON, STX, TPR, TEL, LPLA, FITB, VAC, APTV, ALB, QQQ, NEXT, HOME, HGV, NHF, SSSS, DHI, IIPR, SHW, DGX, A, JYNT, AGGY, SGEN,
- Added Positions: CMCSA, PWR, PULS, FB, VCSH, IGSB, GOOG, JPST, QCOM, ETRN, INFY, ET, EWZ, EPD, LNG, WMB, NOK, MAR, PBA, TRP, WMT, MDU, ENLC, SEDG, TUR, BXMT, TAK, SNY, ENB, KMI, HD, NRZ, EWM, WES, TRGP, IPHI, FXI, STWD, HESM, MBB, PYPL, AAP, VZ, EA, EXPE, INTC, MMP, OKE, MODV, VOD, TJX, KREF, GPMT, TRTX, RDVT, CEQP, FOXA, ORAN, EIS, NS, MIME, CMO, ICVT, CPB, ATO, ABR, NLY, VCIT, EGHT, VMBS, HASI, SWX, DG, SJI, RGEN, RWT, AGNC, SBUX, MPLX, NWN, PMT, NI, PAGP, LADR, NYMT, PCTY, CYBR, TWO, NXRT, MFA,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, IJR, IWM, DOCU, TER, VO, VNQ, NFLX, IWR, TTWO, VB, NTES, VOO, MA, VWO, VGK, AAPL, EWT, AMZN, BG, KLAC, UNH, SPLK, EPI, EWH, SCHH, BLDR, FCX, PCAR, ROK, TGT, ZEN, JD, PINS, EWA, EWC, EWJ, EWU, CSCO, DVA, TTEK, EBAY, ABBV, QRVO, ECH, EWD, EWG, EWS, EZA, ATVI, BIIB, EXPO, JNJ, MSFT, NFG, PBI, PAYS, MASI, MOS, MPC, SQ, AVTR, CRNC, EWI, EWQ, THD, ASML, ADBE, AMD, ALXN, ALGN, AEP, AMGN, ADI, ANSS, AMAT, ADSK, ADP, BIDU, BIG, CSX, CDNS, CERN, CHKP, CTAS, CTSH, CPRT, COST, TCOM, DXCM, DLTR, DPZ, EXC, FAST, FISV, GILD, MNST, MTCH, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, INTU, ISRG, MDLZ, SR, LRCX, TELL, MRVL, MXIM, MCHP, MU, NVDA, ORLY, ORCL, PAYX, PEP, BKNG, PG, REGN, ROST, POOL, SIRI, SWKS, SNPS, TXN, VRSN, VRTX, WBA, XEL, XLNX, ZYXI, TMUS, LULU, APPS, KDP, AVGO, VRSK, CHTR, TSLA, NXPI, WDAY, CDW, OGS, UPLD, KHC, TEAM, EVBG, SFIX, DBX, TRTN, PDD, MRNA, EPU, EWK, EWL, EWN, EWO, EWP, INDA,
- Sold Out: SPOT, INFO, NVCR, LOW, TWLO, RSG, V, CIM, CRSP, REM, GDDY, GOOGL, AINV, 0GV, TWOU, SLRC, GEO, CXW, SGT, FOX,
For the details of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/catalyst+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 875,372 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.49%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 871,375 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 733,472 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.12%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,199,807 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.94%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 347,716 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.45%
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63. The stock is now traded at around $89.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $47.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 119,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $136.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 3666.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 121,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 1459.12%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 74,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34.59%. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 360,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 477.03%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 195,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 730.07%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2341.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17.Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46.Sold Out: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $124.11 and $190.17, with an estimated average price of $158.69.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC keeps buying