Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Comcast Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, Teradyne Inc, Netflix Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Comcast Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, Teradyne Inc, Netflix Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Huntington, NY, based Investment company Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Morgan Stanley, ON Semiconductor Corp, sells DocuSign Inc, Teradyne Inc, Netflix Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Spotify Technology SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owns 345 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/catalyst+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 875,372 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.49%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 871,375 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 733,472 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.12%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,199,807 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.94%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 347,716 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.45%
New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63. The stock is now traded at around $89.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $47.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 119,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $136.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 3666.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 121,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 1459.12%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 74,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34.59%. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 360,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 477.03%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 195,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 730.07%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2341.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46.

Sold Out: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $124.11 and $190.17, with an estimated average price of $158.69.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider