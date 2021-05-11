Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Comcast Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, Teradyne Inc, Netflix Inc

New Purchases: ALLY, MS, ON, STX, TPR, TEL, LPLA, FITB, VAC, APTV, ALB, QQQ, NEXT, HOME, HGV, NHF, SSSS, DHI, IIPR, SHW, DGX, A, JYNT, AGGY, SGEN,

Huntington, NY, based Investment company Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Comcast Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Morgan Stanley, ON Semiconductor Corp, sells DocuSign Inc, Teradyne Inc, Netflix Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Spotify Technology SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owns 345 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 875,372 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.49% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 871,375 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 733,472 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.12% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,199,807 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.94% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 347,716 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.45%

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63. The stock is now traded at around $89.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $47.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 119,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $136.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 3666.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 121,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 1459.12%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 74,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34.59%. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 360,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 477.03%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 195,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 730.07%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2341.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $124.11 and $190.17, with an estimated average price of $158.69.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75.