GWM Listed Among 2021 BrandZ™ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders for the First Time

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GWM Listed Among 2021 BrandZ™ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders for the First Time

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BAODING, China, May 11, 2021

BAODING, China, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 10, Google and Kantar jointly released the "2021 BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders", and GWM was listed among other brands for the first time. Meanwhile, GWM was also listed among "2021 BrandZ Top 20 Rising Stars". GWM has once again drawn the attention of global users with its manufacturing strength and steady growth after Auto Shanghai 2021.

GWM Listed Among 2021 BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders for the First Time

BrandZ is an international and authoritative large brand building platform and the one and only brand value list that take consumers' opinions into account. Since 2017, Google had joined with Kantar to collect data on the Google research platform and assess the growth of Chinese Global Brands with the globally recognized BrandZ brand value model developed by Kantar and based on the search volume on Google. The "2021 BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand" was released by Kantar along with Google. The research covered more than 860,000 consumers from 11 market places. The Top 50 list was based on scores of the significance, differentiation and high-lighting, and was selected from 1,662 candidates in 15 categories. According to IMF, the global economy has dropped by 3.5% due to the pandemic. However, many Chinese brands including GWM have shown the resolution to promote the brand establishment and boost overseas business growth facing the "black swan" incident.

In the last month, GWM has officially launched five brands at Auto Shanghai 2021, i.e. HAVAL, WEY, ORA, Pickup, and TANK in order to steadily promote their global expansion. As the major brand under the SUV category of GWM, HAVAL had won the first place among automobile brands on the 2020 "BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand". In the first half of 2021, JOLION and 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 have been launched successively in core markets such as Saudi Arabia, Australia and South Africa. While the previously launched GWM POER has become the first Chinese pickup brand entering several countries. With overall layout in the global market, GWM will certainly solidify its leadership in the industry.

As one of the BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders, GWM has formed its global sales network in major markets such as the Middle East, South America, Australia, South Africa and Russia, comprising more than 500 distributors. Its overseas sales cover more than 60 countries around the world. In the next five years, GWM will invest more than RMB 30 billion in global R&D and introduce more than 400 global automotive engineers and IT experts. Meanwhile, it will cooperate with global tech giants including Intel, Google and Apple to develop the most super-advanced technologies, and provide global users with more intelligent, high-tech and high-quality products.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gwm-listed-among-2021-brandz-top-50-chinese-global-brand-builders-for-the-first-time-301288321.html

SOURCE GWM

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)