Fisher Asset Management Buys Apple, Microsoft, Amazon

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)' Fisher Asset Management , LLC sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The guru acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), impacting the portfolio by 0.70%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

The guru' SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) position was raised by 370,315.11%, impacting the portfolio by 0.46%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The guru increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) by 14.51%, impacting the portfolio by 0.37%.

Apple

The guru's Apple Inc. (AAPL) position was increased by 2.51%, impacting the portfolio by 0.13%.

The company which designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, has a market cap of $2.17 trillion and an enterprise value of $2.17 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 108.57% and return on assets of 23.08% are outperforming 99% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with the cash to debt of 0.57.







The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 5.28% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.37% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19%.

Amazon.com

The guru added 2.79% to its Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) position, impacting the portfolio by 0.11%.

One of the world's largest online retailers has a market cap of $1.61 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.62 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 32.14% and return on assets of 9.57% are outperforming 88% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.86 is below the industry median of 0.55.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.58% of outstanding shares, Fisher with 0.36% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32%.

Microsoft

The firm increased its position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.55%. The trade had an impact of 0.10% on the portfolio.

The company which develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software, has a market cap of $1.88 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.82 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 45.11% and return on assets of 18.66% are outperforming 94% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.86.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 0.32% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.27%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.