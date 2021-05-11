Fisher Asset Management Buys Apple, Microsoft, Amazon

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fisher Asset Management Buys Apple, Microsoft, Amazon

Firm's largest buys of the 1st quarter.

Author's Avatar
Tiziano Frateschi
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)' Fisher Asset Management , LLC sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF



The guru acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), impacting the portfolio by 0.70%.



1390627896514740224.png


SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF



The guru' SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) position was raised by 370,315.11%, impacting the portfolio by 0.46%.



1390627936230604800.png


Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF



The guru increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) by 14.51%, impacting the portfolio by 0.37%.



1390628020951351296.png


Apple



The guru's Apple Inc. (AAPL) position was increased by 2.51%, impacting the portfolio by 0.13%.



1390628072641953792.pngThe company which designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, has a market cap of $2.17 trillion and an enterprise value of $2.17 trillion.


GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 108.57% and return on assets of 23.08% are outperforming 99% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with the cash to debt of 0.57.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 5.28% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.37% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19%.



Amazon.com



The guru added 2.79% to its Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) position, impacting the portfolio by 0.11%.



1390628118737354752.png


One of the world's largest online retailers has a market cap of $1.61 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.62 trillion.



GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 32.14% and return on assets of 9.57% are outperforming 88% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.86 is below the industry median of 0.55.



The largest guru shareholders of the company include

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.58% of outstanding shares, Fisher with 0.36% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32%.



Microsoft



The firm increased its position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.55%. The trade had an impact of 0.10% on the portfolio.



1390628178732679168.png


The company which develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software, has a market cap of $1.88 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.82 trillion.



GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 45.11% and return on assets of 18.66% are outperforming 94% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.86.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 0.32% of outstanding shares, followed by

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.27%.



Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.



Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.