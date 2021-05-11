Molina Healthcare Elects Dr. Stephen Lockhart to its Board of Directors





Molina Healthcare, Inc. ( NYSE:MOH, Financial) announced today that its stockholders have elected Dr. Stephen Lockhart to serve as an independent director on its Board of Directors. The election of Dr. Lockhart took place at Molina Healthcares annual stockholders meeting held on May 6, 2021. Dr. Lockhart will replace Governor Garrey Carruthers, who is retiring.









We are pleased to welcome Dr. Lockhart to the Board, said Dale Wolf, chairman of the Molina Healthcare Board of Directors. With Dr. Lockharts extensive experience in the healthcare industry, including serving as chief medical officer, he will be a great asset to our Board and Company.









From 2015 to early 2021, Dr. Lockhart served as senior vice president and chief medical officer for Sutter Health Network, a not-for-profit system of hospitals, physician organizations, and research institutions in Northern California. He retired in January 2021. Previously, Dr. Lockhart had served as Sutter Health Networks regional chief medical officer for the East Bay Region, and as chief administrative officer at the St. Lukes campus of Sutters California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC), where he practiced for 20 years as a board-certified anesthesiologist.









On behalf of the Molina Board, I want to thank Governor Carruthers for his many contributions to the Company, and we wish him well in his retirement, said Wolf. He has been an invaluable member of our Board for nine years, and our stockholders have benefited from his well-informed perspective and prudent leadership.









About Molina Healthcare





Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.6 million members as of March 31, 2021. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005291/en/