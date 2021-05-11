LGI Homes Expands Presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth Market

DALLAS, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) announced a new community in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, Shaw Creek Ranch. Ideally located south of Dallas, in Ferris, Texas, this new community offers homebuyers a host of impressive amenities and superior-quality homes at incredible prices, all in a premier location.



Shaw Creek Ranch is situated just off I-45 in Ferris, Texas. Homeowners at this community will appreciate quick access to local schools, major employers, shopping, dining venues, everyday conveniences and more. Within the neighborhood, residents will soon enjoy a brand-new community park showcasing a splash pad, a childrens playground, basketball court, walking trails and more. Additionally, Shaw Creek Ranch is located near several local parks and the exciting area attractions of downtown Dallas.

Inside this community, LGI Homes is constructing five of their most popular floor plans. One- and two-story homes with three- and four-bedrooms will be available in this community. Homes will range in size from 1,379 square feet to just over 2,500 square feet with a variety of spacious layouts, chef-ready kitchens and designer upgrades included. Every LGI home in this community will showcase LGI Homes CompleteHome package. Notable upgrades that homeowners will enjoy are a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool kitchen appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, recessed LED lighting, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener, thoughtful open-concept layouts, professionally landscaped front yards and more.

New homes in this community start in the mid-$200s and quick move-in opportunities are available. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Shaw Creek Ranch information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (888) 752-9167 ext 590 or visit LGIHomes.com/ShawCreekRanch.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Companys website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5db0d26a-5e37-41bb-b78e-282261f20216