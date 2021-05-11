Altimmune to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 17, 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. ( ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, May 17, 2021.
Altimmune management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:30 am E.T. to discuss the first quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update.
Conference Call Information:
|Date:
|Monday, May 17, 2021
|Time:
|8:30 am Eastern Time
|Domestic Dial-in:
|877-423-9813
|International Dial-in:
|201-689-8573
|Conference ID:
|13719206
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144634
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Our diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID), anthrax (NasoShield) and influenza (NasoVAX); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.
Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn
Follow @AltimmuneInc on Twitter
Investor & Media Contacts:
|Will Brown
|Stacey Jurchison
|Chief Financial Officer
|Sr. Dir, Investor Relations
|Phone: 240-654-1450
|Phone : 410-474-8200
|[email protected]
|[email protected]