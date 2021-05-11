Altimmune to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 17, 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. ( ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, May 17, 2021.



Altimmune management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:30 am E.T. to discuss the first quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Monday, May 17, 2021 Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time Domestic Dial-in: 877-423-9813 International Dial-in: 201-689-8573 Conference ID: 13719206 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144634

About Altimmune



Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Our diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID), anthrax (NasoShield) and influenza (NasoVAX); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

