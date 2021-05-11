FTI Consulting Bolsters Forensic and Litigation Consulting Capabilities in Latin America with Senior Managing Director Gustavo Galizzi

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FTI Consulting Bolsters Forensic and Litigation Consulting Capabilities in Latin America with Senior Managing Director Gustavo Galizzi

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced the appointment of Gustavo Galizzi as a Senior Managing Director in the Risk & Investigations practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, based in So Paulo.

Mr. Galizzi has over 15 years of experience with top-tier law firms representing clients on legal and reputational issues involving mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, private equity transactions, capital markets, investigations, corporate disputes and arbitration. At FTI Consulting, he will lead the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Brazil and will focus on complex investigations, disputes and regulatory matters, including situations involving anti-bribery and anti-corruption legislation like the Brazil Clean Company Act and the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Latin America continues to see investment from international markets, making it imperative that companies have the tools to gather actionable intelligence, manage due diligence for investments and acquisitions and resolve disputes, said Gavin Parrish, a Managing Director in the Risk & Investigations practice at FTI Consulting. Gustavo has built a career advising clients in Brazil and understands the unique challenges and opportunities in the local market. His appointment continues our commitment to providing clients with talent and resources in jurisdictions where they do business.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Galizzi worked in the So Paulo office of Barbosa Mssnich & Arago Advogados. He also was the founding partner of Candido, Martins & Galizzi CM&G, a legal boutique in So Paulo.

Gustavos experience advising clients on transactional and dispute matters in Brazil is an ideal fit for our Risk & Investigations practice, said Christopher DeS, a Managing Director in the Risk & Investigations practice at FTI Consulting. His combination of business and legal insights will complement our existing expertise as we support investors and companies analyzing opportunities and navigating challenges and crises in Brazil.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Galizzi said, FTI Consultings team of professionals supports clients through their most complex investigations, disputes and regulatory challenges. I look forward to working alongside this talented group of experts in Latin America and around the world particularly when they face serious allegations requiring internal investigations or expert work in high-stakes litigation to protect and enhance their enterprise value.

The appointment of Mr. Galizzi continues FTI Consultings investment in Brazil and across Latin America. In 2020, Michael Cullen joined the Risk & Investigations practice in Bogot, Colombia, where he manages a team operating across the region in complex, cross-border investigations, deals, disputes and arbitrations in Latin America. Since joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Cullen has overseen growth of the team in Colombia, including senior hires Alejandro Hristodulopulos and Pablo Amaya.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIzMzI4MiM0MTc1MTA2IzIwMjQwOTE=
15d5a9f5-7265-4236-b608-e24af64b6072
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0