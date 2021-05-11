Nurix Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.( NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that members of Nurix management team will participate in the following conferences in May:



RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, May 18th, at 1:20 PM EDT

Fireside chat: Hans van Houte, Nurixs chief financial officer and Robert J. Brown, M.D., senior vice president of clinical development



Tuesday, May 25th, at 4:00 PM EDT

Fireside chat: Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., Nurixs chief executive officer

The discussions will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link in the Investors section of the Nurix website under Events and Presentations. Archived copies of the webcasts will be available on the Nurix website for approximately 30 days after the event.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurixs extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurixs drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurixs wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Brutons tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurix.com.



Contacts:

Investors: Media: Jason Kantor, Ph.D. Elizabeth Wolffe, Ph.D. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors [email protected] [email protected]



