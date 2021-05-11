American Homes 4 Rent to Open New 61-Home Community in Oakpointe's Ten Trails in Southeast King County

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

American Homes 4 Rent to Open New 61-Home Community in Oakpointe's Ten Trails in Southeast King County

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BELLEVUE, Wash. and CALABASAS, Calif., May 11, 2021

BELLEVUE, Wash. and CALABASAS, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puget Sound commercial and residential real estate developer Oakpointe Communities (Oakpointe) and American Homes 4 Rent (AH4R / NYSE: AMH) announced today that AH4R is opening a single-family rental home community in the Ten Trails master planned community in Black Diamond, Washington.

(PRNewsfoto/American Homes 4 Rent)

"Our vision for Ten Trails has always been to create a community where residents want to live, explore and relax in southeast King County, and offering single-family rental homes is a big part of making that a reality," said Brian Ross, CEO of Oakpointe. "These new homes will allow more families to experience the great quality of life that Ten Trails can offer."

The new AH4R community is the company's 70th new rental home community nationally and the seventh in the Seattle market.

American Homes 4 Rent's 61 single-family rental homes within the Ten Trails community are located at the intersection of Pine Avenue SE and Willow Road SE, which is one of the neighborhood's primary streets. The three- and four-bedroom homes range in size from approximately 1,400 to 1,800 square feet and feature high-end finishes, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, open-concept floor plans, central heating, two-car garages and the added benefits of lawn care and pet-friendly fenced yards.

"We are proud to partner with Oakpointe as we bring an innovative new community to Ten Trails and expand our presence in the greater Seattle area," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development for AH4R. "AH4R continues to attract the attention of real estate development companies that recognize the benefits of incorporating a single-family rental home community in their master planned community."

The offering from American Homes 4 Rent is the first single-family homes for rent at Ten Trails.

Construction on the fast-growing community of Ten Trails began in 2017, and the community is now welcoming new families all the time. The master planned community features a variety of home styles, parks, trails, a future retail center and more. It will eventually offer 4,800 residences and more than 1.2 million square feet of commercial office and retail space all commuting distance from downtown Seattle.

Visit ah4rc.com/tentrails or call (206) 686-3177 to learn more about floorplans, pricing and availability of homes from American Homes 4 Rent.

About Oakpointe Communities
Oakpointe Communities is one of the Pacific Northwest's premier land and commercial development companies. Together with a team of the areas most respected homebuilding professionals, it has built many of the best places to live in the Puget Sound region. Oakpointe's expertise, combined with innovative home design, allows it to create communities that bring neighbors together. Learn more about Oakpointe Communities by visiting www.oakpointe.com.

About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2021, we owned 53,984 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Aaron Blank/Nikki Arnone, Fearey for Oakpointe
(206) 343-1543, [email protected]

Megan Grabos for American Homes 4 Rent
(805) 413-5088, [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-homes-4-rent-to-open-new-61-home-community-in-oakpointes-ten-trails-in-southeast-king-county-301288076.html

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)