Walker & Dunlop Reinforces Affordable Lending Commitment with Addition of Affordable Housing Chief Production Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Walker & Dunlop Reinforces Affordable Lending Commitment with Addition of Affordable Housing Chief Production Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., May 11, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has hired John Ducey as Affordable Chief Production Officer. Mr. Ducey will lead Walker & Dunlop's affordable housing financing efforts across all capital sources, including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and private capital providers as the company seeks to expand its affordable lending footprint across the United States.

John Ducey, Affordable Chief Production Officer

Multifamily Executive Vice President, Don King, commented, "As the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in 2020, we are incredibly focused on building upon our leadership position in the affordable housing space, and we are thrilled to have John on board to lead our team's affordable financing efforts. John has extensive experience in the affordable housing sector, balanced between Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity investing and affordable lending and will be an invaluable asset as we focus on tax credit equity syndication services over time to supply owners and developers with much-needed LIHTC equity."

"Walker & Dunlop is extremely focused on being part of the solution to the affordable housing crisis in the United States through financing safe and affordable apartments across the country," stated Paula Pryor Chief Human Resources Officer. "As part of our long term Environmental, Social, and Governance objectives, we have set an ambitious goal to originate $60 billion of affordable and workforce housing volume over the next five years, and John will be instrumental in driving our team towards achieving that objective."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Ducey served as Director of Multifamily LIHTC Equity Investments at Fannie Mae, where he was responsible for investing LIHTC equity and managing the relationships with eight LIHTC Syndicators. He previously was part of the Multifamily Affordable Housing Credit group at Fannie Mae and utilized his extensive experience structuring and analyzing affordable housing transactions. John gained valuable affordable experience working at Prudential, Enterprise Community Investment and Muni Mae and began his career as an affordable housing developer at SOME, Inc. in Washington, DC.

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest affordable housing lenders in the United States with $17 billion of affordable financing volume over the past three years. The firm has consistently been ranked one of the top non-bank affordable housing lenders in the country and is committed to providing safe and affordable housing to America's communities by financing affordable, workforce housing, and healthcare communities, which serve the country's most vulnerable populations.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office retail, and hospitality. Surpassing $41 billion of total transaction volume in 2020, Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities where Americans live, work, shop and play to life. With 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop's people, technology, and customer insight have allowed it to grow faster than industry peers and deliver total shareholder return of over 800% in its first ten years as a public company.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-reinforces-affordable-lending-commitment-with-addition-of-affordable-housing-chief-production-officer-301287863.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0