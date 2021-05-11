Notice of Revisions of Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Year-end Dividend

TOKYO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") had released consolidated financial forecasts and a projected year-end dividend for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) on November 6, 2020, but now announces the following revisions made to reflect recent earnings trends.

1. Revisions to Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year through March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen, percentage change, and per share data)



Net sales Operating Income Ordinary

Income Profit attributable

to owners of

parent Earnings per share Previous forecasts (A) 290,000 40,000 40,000 24,000 201.14 Revised forecasts (B) 332,500 47,200 49,900 26,900 225.75 Change (B-A) 42,500 7,200 9,900 2,900

Percentage change (%) 14.7% 18.0% 24.8% 12.1%

[Reference] Results for the fiscal

year ended March 31, 2020 260,527 32,759 32,095 21,346 179.02

2. Reasons for the Revisions

The Company now expects higher net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and profit attributable to owners of parent than previously anticipated under its consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021. Among the factors contributing to these revisions is a solid performance by the Digital Entertainment segment as a whole, as well as brisk sales of both printed and digital media in the Publication segment.

*The above forecasts are based on information available at the time of this document's release and are subject to various uncertainties. As such, actual performance may differ from these forecasts.

3Revision of Projected Dividend Per Share for the Fiscal Year through March 31, 2021



Interim Year-end Annual Previous Forecasts 51.00 61.00 Revised Forecasts 58.00 68.00 Actual Results for the

current FY 10.00 Actual Results for the

previous FY (FY2020/3) 10.00 44.00 54.00

4. Reasons for the Revision

The Company recognizes the return of profits to shareholders as one of its most important management tasks and has set a consolidated payout ratio target of approximately 30% to guide its shareholder return policy for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021.

Given the aforementioned revisions to its consolidated financial forecasts, the Company revises its projected year-end dividend for the fiscal year to 58 yen per share, which would make for an annual dividend per share of 68 yen.

(EOF)

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-revisions-of-consolidated-financial-forecasts-and-year-end-dividend-301288393.html

SOURCE SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.