New National Eye Institute Data Shows AREDS2 Nutrient Formula Continues To Reduce The Risk Of Moderate To Advanced Age-Related Macular Degeneration Progression

Results Provide New Evidence of the Recommended Formula Determined in the AREDS2 Study

LAVAL, Quebec, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced new data from the National Eye Institute (NEI) 10-Year Follow-on Study Results of the Age-Related Eye Disease Study 2 (AREDS2), which reaffirms the clinical outcomes of the AREDS2 study. Based on this data, the NEI continues to recommend a specific nutrient formula to help reduce the risk of progression in patients with moderate to advanced Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD).1 That formula is currently found in

Bausch + Lomb PreserVision AREDS 2 Formula eye vitamins, which was provided to participants in the last five years of the follow-on study. The study results were presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology annual meeting on May 7, 2021.



"These new, longer-term results from the NEI build on the findings of previous AREDS studies, which show that a precise mix and dosage of specific vitamins, minerals and antioxidants can help reduce the risk of progression in people who have moderate to advanced AMD," said Rishi P. Singh, M.D., professor of ophthalmology, Lerner College of Medicine, and staff surgeon at the Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio. "These findings further clarify the importance of an AREDS2 supplement as part of a patient's plan, and the need for eye care professionals to provide a specific recommendation for this formulation in appropriate patients."



The NEI's 10-Year Follow-on Study of AREDS2 analysis included 3,887 people (6,360 study eyes) with intermediate to advanced AMD over a 10 year period. The study further validated the original findings about the AREDS2 formulation with 80mg of zinc and provided support for the continued benefit of lutein and zeaxanthin, which were shown to have an incremental beneficial effect as compared to beta-carotene.1

"For more than 20 years, Bausch + Lomb has been collaborating with researchers at the NEI to help eye care professionals and the 11 million Americans who are impacted by moderate to advanced AMD," said Joe Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. "Since 2001, we have offered a portfolio of eye vitamins based on the most current, available science, and this data further supports the current formulation in our PreserVision AREDS 2 Formula eye vitamins."

For more information on PreserVision AREDS 2 formula eye vitamins, visit www.preservision.com.

About the AREDS, AREDS2 and 10-Year Follow-on AREDS2 Study Results

The AREDS and AREDS2 studies are landmark clinical studies conducted over 20 years by the NEI. The AREDS study in 2001 demonstrated that taking a specific combination of antioxidants and zinc could help reduce the risk of progression of AMD in those with moderate to advanced AMD. In 2012, the NEI completed the AREDS2 study, which tested several changes to the formulation, such as adding omega-3 fatty acids, substituting lutein and zeaxanthin for beta-carotene, and/or reducing zinc. The current AREDS2 nutrient formula recommended by the NEI is the result of this study. The NEI 10-Year Follow-on Study results evaluated the long-term results of participants who were involved in the AREDS2 study.

About Age-related Macular Degeneration

AMD is a progressive eye condition that impacts central vision and is a leading cause of vision loss in adults aged 50 and older.2 Early-stage AMD often does not present any symptoms or changes in vision, as symptoms usually appear gradually over time.2 This progressive condition can impact one or both eyes, causing people to have difficulty with daily activities like driving, reading or recognizing the faces of loved ones.2



About PreserVision AREDS 2 Formula Eye Vitamins

PreserVision AREDS 2 Formula eye vitamins, the most studied eye vitamin brand3, contain the exact NEI-recommended formula based on the AREDS2 study. The daily dose (two capsules) of PreserVision AREDS 2 vitamins provides the exact same levels of all six clinically proven nutrients as the NEI supported formula: vitamin C (500mg), vitamin E (400 IU/180mg), lutein (10mg), zeaxanthin (2mg), zinc (80mg zinc oxide), and copper (2mg cupric oxide).

References

The Results of the 10 Year Follow-on Study of the Age-Related Eye Disease Study 2 (AREDS2); Emily Y. Chew, Traci E. Clemons , Tiarnan D. Keenan , Elvira Agron , Claire E. Malley , Amitha Domalpally. National Eye Institute: Age-Related Macular Degeneration Based on the AREDS and AREDS2 studies

