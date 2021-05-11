Grow Capital Inc (GRWC) CEO Wins GOLD Stevie® Award In 2021 American Business Awards® For Entrepreneur Of The Year - Financial Services

HENDERSON, Nev., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Capital, Inc (OTCQB: GRWC) is a publicly-traded software, technology and financial services holding company that identifies, acquires and incubates promising companies in the financial technology sector ("FinTech"), and provides its shareholders access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses that are uniquely positioned for rapid growth, today announced that its CEO, Terry Kennedy has been named a winner of a GOLD Stevie Award for Entrepreneur of the Year - Financial Services, in the 19th Annual American Business Awards.

James Olson, the Chairman of the Company said: "Terry Kennedy is a visionary in our market and we're thrilled he's leading GRWC. His foresight comes from leading his own financial services company. His youth allows him to adapt and try new things and he has an intuitive understanding of what tools are imperative to the FinTech sector. With his perspective we can identify companies with unrealized value, that we believe will grow once the industry realizes how much they need their products. He's the right man to lead GRWC and the right recipient for this award."

The company Mr. Kennedy found in 2009, Appreciation Financial, also was named a named a winner of a Bronze Stevie Award for Company Of The Year - Financial Services, in the 19th Annual American Business Awards for the time period that he led the Appreciation Financial.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Terry Kennedy, CEO of GRWC. said: "Terry Kennedy, CEO of GRWC added: "I am both honored and humbled to receive the Gold Stevie award, which has a substantial professional and personal meaning for me. Having had a big brother named Stevie who passed away when we were children, this award reminds me why I have continued in the name of my family to persevere as an innovator in this sector."

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

