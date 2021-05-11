Logo
Grow Capital Inc (GRWC) CEO Wins GOLD Stevie® Award In 2021 American Business Awards® For Entrepreneur Of The Year - Financial Services

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Company He Founded, Appreciation Financial Also Wins Bronze 2021 Stevie Award For Company Of The Year - Financial Services

PR Newswire

HENDERSON, Nev., May 11, 2021

HENDERSON, Nev., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Capital, Inc (OTCQB: GRWC) is a publicly-traded software, technology and financial services holding company that identifies, acquires and incubates promising companies in the financial technology sector ("FinTech"), and provides its shareholders access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses that are uniquely positioned for rapid growth, today announced that its CEO, Terry Kennedy has been named a winner of a GOLD Stevie Award for Entrepreneur of the Year - Financial Services, in the 19th Annual American Business Awards.

Award winning CEO of GRWC, Terry Kennedy

James Olson, the Chairman of the Company said: "Terry Kennedy is a visionary in our market and we're thrilled he's leading GRWC. His foresight comes from leading his own financial services company. His youth allows him to adapt and try new things and he has an intuitive understanding of what tools are imperative to the FinTech sector. With his perspective we can identify companies with unrealized value, that we believe will grow once the industry realizes how much they need their products. He's the right man to lead GRWC and the right recipient for this award."

The company Mr. Kennedy found in 2009, Appreciation Financial, also was named a named a winner of a Bronze Stevie Award for Company Of The Year - Financial Services, in the 19th Annual American Business Awards for the time period that he led the Appreciation Financial.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Terry Kennedy, CEO of GRWC. said: "Terry Kennedy, CEO of GRWC added: "I am both honored and humbled to receive the Gold Stevie award, which has a substantial professional and personal meaning for me. Having had a big brother named Stevie who passed away when we were children, this award reminds me why I have continued in the name of my family to persevere as an innovator in this sector."

Visit www.TerryKennedy.life for more information on GRWC's award winning CEO.

About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

For more information on Grow Capital Inc. please go to our website: www.growcapitalinc.com

To be added to the distribution list please email [email protected] with "GRWC" in the subject line.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer: This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Grow Capital, Inc's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such forward -looking statements include the words "vision," "seek", "grow", "plan" and other expressions of a forward-looking nature. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Grow Capital, Inc's filings with the OTC Markets, Securities and Exchange Commission and/or posted on the company's website.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grow-capital-inc-grwc-ceo-wins-gold-stevie-award-in-2021-american-business-awards-for-entrepreneur-of-the-year---financial-services-301288272.html

SOURCE Grow Capital, Inc

