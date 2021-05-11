Logo
RADCOM Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

- First quarter revenues of $9.1 million, 10% year-over-year growth

- Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of $67.3 million and no debt

- Reiterating 2021 revenue guidance range of $39-$41 million

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 11, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Commenting on the results, Eyal Harari, RADCOM's CEO, said: "We are pleased with our first quarter financial results, which reflected year-over-year growth and improvement in our bottom-line. We continued to invest and strengthen our position as the leading 5G assurance provider. During the quarter, we remained focused on executing our growth strategy and increasing our install base while ensuring the safety of our employees and customers during the pandemic."

As previously announced, we are excited about being selected by a top-tier LATAM operator to provide our innovative assurance platform RADCOM ACE. This order resulted from a tender process that evaluated multiple vendors for their 4G and 5G assurance capabilities. This order covers assurance for this top-tier operator's 4G network with the expectation of expanding to their 5G network in the future.

In March, we were pleased to announce RADCOM ACE's integration with Microsoft Azure, which provides operators with a carrier-grade assurance solution for deploying 5G on Microsoft's public cloud. The industry trend of operators cooperating with leading cloud providers and requiring more automated processes in managing the network continues to gain momentum. We believe our leading 5G assurance platform, RADCOM ACE, developed through years of R&D investments, positions us well to capitalize on the transition to cloud-native networks and 5G.

Operators will soon be required to upgrade their existing network and assurance infrastructure to deliver the full capabilities of 5G. Our technology provides an integrated cloud-native assurance solution to monitor their network performance in real-time and ensure a superior customer experience is offered in their transitions to 5G. We are ready to take advantage of these opportunities.

Based on our current visibility, we reiterate full year 2021 revenue guidance of $39-41 million.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues for the first quarter were $9.1 million, compared to $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2020
  • GAAP net loss for the first quarter decreased to $1.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $2.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020
  • Non-GAAP net loss for the period was $1 million, or a loss of $0.07 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $2.4 million, or a loss of $0.17 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020
  • As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $67.3 million, and no debt

Earnings Conference Call
RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call today at 8:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (3:00 PM Israel Daylight Time) to discuss the results and answer participants' questions. To join the call, please call one of the following numbers approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:

From the US (toll-free): +1-866-652-8972

From other locations: +972-3-918-0610

For those unable to listen to the call at the time, a replay will be available on RADCOM's website at https://radcom.com/investor-relations/.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
917-607-8654
[email protected]

Company Contact:
Amir Hai
CFO
+972-77-774-5011
[email protected]

About RADCOM
RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Information
Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe,"" may," "might," " potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses the 5G market and industry trends, the Company's market position, its potential expansion with a top-tier LATAM operator, its cash position, potential and expected growth, the potential in the RADCOM ACE product generally, the Company's ability to capitalize on the transition to cloud-native networks and 5G, its ability to capitalize on the emerging 5G opportunities and its revenue guidance, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended
March 31,



2021


2020



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


Revenues

$ 9,140


$ 8,328


Cost of revenues

2,367


3,109


Gross profit

6,773


5,219







Research and development, gross

5,104


4,790


Less - royalty-bearing participation

68


-


Research and development, net

5,036


4,790







Sales and marketing

2,590


2,453


General and administrative

993


1,023


Total operating expenses

8,619


8,266







Operating loss

(1,846)


(3,047)


Financial income, net

118


170


Loss before taxes on income

(1,728)


(2,877)


Taxes on income

(18)


(32)







Net loss

$ (1,746)


$ (2,909)







Basic and diluted net loss per

ordinary share

$ (0.12)


$ (0.21)


Weighted average number of
ordinary shares used in computing
basic and diluted net loss per
ordinary share

14,124,998


13,875,833



RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended
March 31,


2021


2020

GAAP gross profit

$ 6,773


$ 5,219

Stock-based compensation

44


29

Non-GAAP gross profit

6,817


5,248





GAAP research and development, net

5,036


4,790

Stock-based compensation

269


167

Non-GAAP research and development, net

4,767


4,623





GAAP sales and marketing

$ 2,590


$ 2,453

Stock-based compensation

219


143

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

2,371


2,310





GAAP general and administrative

$ 993


$ 1,023

Stock-based compensation

184


185

Non-GAAP general and administrative

809


838





GAAP total operating expenses

$ 8,619


$ 8,266

Stock-based compensation

672


495





Non-GAAP total operating expenses

7,947


7,771





GAAP operating loss

$ (1,846)


$ (3,047)

Stock-based compensation

716


524

Non-GAAP operating loss

$ (1,130)


$ (2,523)





GAAP loss before taxes on income

$ (1,728)


$ (2,877)

Stock-based compensation

716


524

Non-GAAP loss before taxes on income

$ (1,012)


$ (2,353)





GAAP net loss

$ (1,746)


$ (2,909)

Stock-based compensation

716


524

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ (1,030)


$ (2,385)





GAAP net loss per diluted share

$ (0.12)


$ (0.21)

Stock-based compensation

0.05


0.04

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

$ (0.07)


$ (0.17)





Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net loss per share

14,124,998


13,875,833

RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(thousands of U.S. dollars)


As of


As of


March 31,

2021


December 31,

2020


(unaudited)


(audited)

Current Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 23,082


$ 13,548

Short-term bank deposits

44,251


55,413

Trade receivables, net

10,410


12,446

Inventories

432


540

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

1,695


1,437

Total Current Assets

79,870


83,384





Non-Current Assets




Severance pay fund

3,732


3,814

Other long-term receivables

1,854


2,185

Property and equipment, net

1,269


1,311

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,642


2,945

Total Non-Current Assets

9,497


10,255





Total Assets

$ 89,367


$ 93,639





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Current Liabilities




Trade payables

$ 1,378


$ 1,592

Deferred revenues and advances from customers

1,109


3,149

Employee and payroll accruals

4,289


4,414

Operating lease liabilities

965


1,028

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

4,424


4,721

Total Current Liabilities

12,165


14,904





Non-Current Liabilities




Deferred revenues

11


26

Accrued severance pay

4,402


4,473

Operating lease liabilities

1,709


2,008

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

52


209

Total Non-Current Liabilities

6,174


6,716





Total Liabilities

$ 18,339


$ 21,620





Shareholders' Equity




Share capital

$ 666


$ 657

Additional paid-in capital

140,836


140,129

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,623)


(2,662)

Accumulated deficit

(67,851)


(66,105)





Total Shareholders' Equity

71,028


72,019

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 89,367


$ 93,639

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radcom-reports-first-quarter-2021-results-301288251.html

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.

