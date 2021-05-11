Logo
OTC Markets Group Reaches New Milestone as OTCQX Market Hits 500 Companies

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of the OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced that the OTCQX Market reached the 500-company milestone with the addition of its first Danish company, Copenhagen-based esports leader Astralis A/S (OMX: ASTGRP; OTCQX: ASGRF), to the OTCQX Market.

With ten founding members at inception, the breadth of the OTCQX Market now represents a diverse range of today's industry leaders spanning all sizes, industries, and sectors. From investor-focused, established U.S. community banks and dividend paying companies, to innovative and emerging asset classes, companies trading on the OTCQX are distinguished by the excellence of their operations and share a commitment to providing their investors with a premium trading experience.

"We would like to thank our community of OTCQX issuers who have joined us on this journey and whose commitment to demonstrating the highest levels of transparency continues to resonate and maximize investor visibility," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are humbled to be the home to this impressive group of 500 OTCQX companies and look forward to continuing to serve their market needs as we proudly welcome new issuers in the years to come."

A Snapshot of the OTCQX 500 Companies

  • Traded an aggregate $91 billion in dollar volume in 2020.
  • Represents a total market capitalization of $1.7 trillion
  • Experienced 36% growth in dollar volume per security since 2009
  • Includes companies from over twenty-four countries
  • Comprised of 95 Community Banks.

Small, mid-size, and large companies, including those who upgrade from our other markets, continue to leverage OTCQX to command their place in the capital markets, benefitting from reduced cost and complexity, without compromising their shareholders' experience or value. As a global gateway for international companies, the OTCQX Market streamlines requirements that remove trading restrictions and duplicative exchange listing requirements, helping them to achieve greater visibility and a fair valuation in the U.S. public market.

Visit www.otcmarkets.com to view the full list of OTCQX companies.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-reaches-new-milestone-as-otcqx-market-hits-500-companies-301287930.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

