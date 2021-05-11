Hamilton Lane Named to the 2021 Drexel LeBow Analytics 50 List

BALA CYNWYD, Penn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) was recently named to the Drexel LeBow Analytics 50 list in recognition of Cobalt LP, its analytics platform that enables limited partners to make data-driven decisions leveraging Hamilton Lane's proprietary data and analytics.

Cobalt LP is used by LPs of all sizes either as a distinct product or as part of their existing relationship with the firm enabling them to more easily analyze their portfolio and market data using the same tools and analytics as Hamilton Lane teams. The platform also drives efficiencies internally, with Hamilton Lane teams running 325,000+ analytics projects for more than 700 Hamilton Lane clients and investors to date.

Griff Norville, Managing Director and Head of Cobalt, said: "We are thrilled to be recognized on the Drexel LeBow Analytics 50. While private markets have experienced tremendous growth over the past decade, the tools and technology available to investors have not kept pace. Cobalt LP offers a single platform that can help teams diligence smarter, tactically build portfolios and help drive investment returns. Our solution combines multiple leading sources of information, plus proprietary Hamilton Lane analytics, to give investors flexibility well beyond the constraints of simple benchmarks and spreadsheets."

In 2016, Hamilton Lane partnered with a Boston-based technology company to create Cobalt LP, investing balance sheet capital into the partnership and building an internal team to help manage the business. Last year, Hamilton Lane wholly acquired the Cobalt LP business, which is comprised of nearly 20 employees today and has ongoing plans for growth.

Erik Hirsch, Vice Chairman and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Hamilton Lane, commented: "As a global leader in the private markets, Hamilton Lane is committed to using data, not anecdote, to help clients build portfolios. Our desire to increase transparency and deliver analysis efficiently compelled us to want to build Cobalt LP, a unique business intelligence platform for private markets investors."

About Cobalt LP

Cobalt LP is Hamilton Lane's proprietary data and analytics solution that is purpose built for private market investors. It provides a full-suite solution to empower limited partners to make data-driven decisions, understand performance, forecast liquidity, plan future commitments and diligence investment opportunities efficiently.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs more than 440 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $657 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $76 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $581 billion in advisory assets, as of December 31, 2020. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

About Drexel LeBow Analytics 50

The Drexel LeBow Analytics 50 is a national recognition of analytics distinction honoring 50 organizations using analytics to solve business challenges, which this year included companies such as Nestle USA, Pfizer, Rackspace, Vanguard and Verizon. Presented by the Center for Business Analytics at Drexel University's LeBow College of Business, the initiative connects academia and industry, highlights best practices and applauds data-driven business impact. Honorees are selected by a panel of researchers and practitioners who evaluate nominations based on the complexity of the business challenge, the analytics solution implemented, and the solution's business impact on the organization.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-lane-named-to-the-2021-drexel-lebow-analytics-50-list-301288246.html

SOURCE Hamilton Lane