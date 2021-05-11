Vista Outdoor to Host 2021 Virtual Investor Day on May 26th

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vista Outdoor to Host 2021 Virtual Investor Day on May 26th

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ANOKA, Minn., May 11, 2021

ANOKA, Minn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista Outdoor") (NYSE: VSTO), a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets, will host its 2021 virtual investor day for the investment community on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Prepared remarks will begin at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) and will be followed by a live Q&A session, concluding at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). The morning will feature presentations by Chief Executive Officer Chris Metz, Chief Financial Officer Sudhanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Communications and Investor Relations Officer Kelly Reisdorf and Business Unit Presidents Jason Vanderbrink (Ammunition), Vishak Sankaran (Hunt/Shoot and Golf), Greg Williamson (CamelBak), Ric Kern (Bell + Giro) and Brandon Sparrow (Camp Chef).

Vista Outdoor selected as Forbes Best Midsize Employer - 2021

Attendees must pre-register for the webcast by following this link and completing the registration form. Investors may also access the webcast and related presentation materials from the Vista Outdoor website (www.vistaoutdoor.com). Choose "Investors" then "Events and Presentations."

A live webcast of the event will be available in the "Investors" section of Vista Outdoor's website at http://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event. An online archive of the webcast and presentation slides will be available after the conclusion of the event and remain on the website for one year.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold direct and at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit www.vistaoutdoor.com, follow us on Twitter and follow us on Facebook.

Media Contact

Investor Contact

Fred Ferguson

Kelly Reisdorf

(571) 457-9082

(763) 433-1028

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vista-outdoor-to-host-2021-virtual-investor-day-on-may-26th-301288277.html

SOURCE Vista Outdoor Inc.

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0