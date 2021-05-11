Vista Outdoor to Host 2021 Virtual Investor Day on May 26th

ANOKA, Minn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista Outdoor") (NYSE: VSTO), a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets, will host its 2021 virtual investor day for the investment community on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Prepared remarks will begin at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) and will be followed by a live Q&A session, concluding at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). The morning will feature presentations by Chief Executive Officer Chris Metz, Chief Financial Officer Sudhanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Communications and Investor Relations Officer Kelly Reisdorf and Business Unit Presidents Jason Vanderbrink (Ammunition), Vishak Sankaran (Hunt/Shoot and Golf), Greg Williamson (CamelBak), Ric Kern (Bell + Giro) and Brandon Sparrow (Camp Chef).

Attendees must pre-register for the webcast by following this link and completing the registration form. Investors may also access the webcast and related presentation materials from the Vista Outdoor website (www.vistaoutdoor.com). Choose "Investors" then "Events and Presentations."

A live webcast of the event will be available in the "Investors" section of Vista Outdoor's website at http://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event. An online archive of the webcast and presentation slides will be available after the conclusion of the event and remain on the website for one year.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold direct and at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit www.vistaoutdoor.com, follow us on Twitter and follow us on Facebook.

Media Contact Investor Contact Fred Ferguson Kelly Reisdorf (571) 457-9082 (763) 433-1028 [email protected] [email protected]

