Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, May 11, 2021

CLEVELAND, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (

NYSE:HY, Financial) announced today that it will host its 2021 Investor Day event for institutional investors and equity analysts virtually on Tuesday, May 25th. The meeting, hosted by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Alfred M. Rankin, Jr., and President, Rajiv K. Prasad, will feature presentations by members of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's senior management team, and will provide information on the Company's strategic roadmap to deliver long-term shareholder value, including capital allocation strategy and expectations for future financial performance.

The presentation will begin at 10:00 am Eastern Time, to be immediately followed by a live question and answer session, with the presenters, utilizing the chat functionality within the broadcasting system. To access and register for this event, please click on the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3109209/A88E0A92EC49289B6CF538DFE3CBFE62.

The webcast of the virtual event and an audio archive of the presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.hyster-yale.com/investors. Participants should allow approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website following the presentation.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni, Auramo and Meyer brand names. Hyster-Yale also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

***

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-materials-handling-inc-to-host-virtual-investor-day-on-tuesday-may-25-2021-301287909.html

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

