OTC Markets Group Welcomes Astralis A/S to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Astralis A/S (OMX: ASTGRP; OTCQX: ASGRF), a Copenhagen-based company with a global focus on developing esports teams, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. Astralis A/S upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink market.

Astralis A/S begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ASGRF," and becomes the 500th company to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are delighted to welcome our first Danish company, Copenhagen-based esports leader Astralis A/S, to the OTCQX Market, as they join an esteemed roster of companies and mark our OTCQX 500-company milestone," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Cross-trading on OTCQX will enable Astralis A/S, listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, to expand its U.S. investor base and enhance the company's global liquidity. We look forward to providing the company and its investors with a transparent and efficient trading experience and all the benefits of our premium public market."

Anders Hrsholt, CEO of Astralis A/S:

"We are pleased to have qualified to trade on the OTCQX. It will give our current and potential new shareholders an additional and larger regulated platform from which they can conveniently trade our common share and it provides added exposure to an expanding US market of esports investors.





Trading on OTCQX will secure increased access for US institutional and retail investors looking to invest in our company and proven business model and it provides an opportunity to be a part of Astralis' continued development as a leader in the growing, global esports industry."

BKH Law P/S acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Astralis A/S

Astralis is a Copenhagen-based company with a global focus and outlook, holding a robust track record of developing esports teams under the global brand with consistent performance and value. Astralis hold rights in the premium leagues for League of Legends (LEC) and Counter-Strike (ESL Pro League and BLAST).

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

