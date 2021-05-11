Compugen to Participate at SITC's Targets for Cancer Immunotherapy: A Deep Dive Seminar Series

HOLON, Israel, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a leader in predictive target discovery, today announced that Eran Ophir, Ph.D., Vice President Research and Drug Discovery at Compugen, will participate at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Targets for Cancer Immunotherapy: A Deep Dive Seminar Series. Dr. Ophir will take part in the seminar titled, The TIGIT Pathway: A Deep Dive in Cancer Immunotherpy Targets, that will take place online on June, 29, 2021 at 2:00-4:00 pm EDT.

The Targets for Cancer Immunotherpay: A Deep Dive Seminar Series is a series of eight online seminars to address key questions in the field of cancer immunotherapy. Each of the eight seminars will feature leaders in the immuno-oncology field who are experts in a given subject area to provide an overview of the current scientific knowledge about a therapy. An interactive Q&A session will follow the topic overview, providing participants with the opportunity to ask in-depth questions.

The seminar will be co-chaired by Jane Grogan, Ph.D., Arsenal Biosciences and Alan J. Korman, Ph.D., Vir Biotechnology and in addition to Dr. Ophir, will include Dhan Chand, Ph.D., Agenus, David A. Hafler, M.D., Yale University and Ira Mellman, Ph.D., Genentech, Inc. as participants.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable, predictive computational discovery platforms to identify novel drug targets and develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The Company's lead product candidate, COM701, a first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors, is undergoing a Phase 1 clinical study. In addition, COM902, Compugen's antibody targeting TIGIT, is in a Phase 1 clinical study. The Company's therapeutic pipeline also includes early stage immuno-oncology programs focused largely on myeloid targets. Compugen's business model is to selectively enter into collaborations for its novel targets and related drug product candidates at various stages of research and development. The Company is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on the Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. For additional information, please visit Compugen's corporate website at www.cgen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Compugen. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "will," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "potential," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "likely," "should," "confident," and "intends," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Compugen to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Among these risks: The global COVID-19 pandemic may continue to negatively impact the global economy and may also adversely affect Compugen's business,. These risks and other risks are more fully described in the "Risk Factors" section of Compugen's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Compugen from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Compugen's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Compugen does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Investor Relations contact:

John Mullaly

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (617) 429-3548

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compugen-to-participate-at-sitcs-targets-for-cancer-immunotherapy-a-deep-dive-seminar-series-301288142.html

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.