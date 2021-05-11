Logo
Catalent Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image



Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced the promotion of Thomas Castellano to serve as the companys Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective June 1, 2021, succeeding Wetteny Joseph who will be leaving the company to become the Chief Financial Officer of Zoetis Inc.



On behalf of the Board, our shareholders, and all of us at Catalent, wed like to thank Wetteny for his long and dedicated service, and we wish him every success in his future endeavors, said John Chiminski, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. We are delighted to recognize Toms continuing contributions and development as a senior executive at Catalent, and I look forward to working with him in his new role. Todays smooth succession demonstrates the strength of Catalents bench and our proactive planning and executive development efforts.



Mr. Castellano, 41, currently serves as Catalents Global Vice President of Operational Finance, providing finance partnership on strategic execution across the companys business units, and as a member of Catalents Executive Leadership Team. He joined the company as Director for Financial Planning & Analysis in 2008, playing an integral role in Catalents successful initial public offering in 2014, and has served in successively senior positions since then, including as Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Vice President, Finance, Investor Relations, and Treasurer. Prior to joining the company, he worked with the capital markets finance group at Lehman Brothers, holding roles of increasing responsibility. Mr. Castellano began his career at Cendant Corporation as part of its financial leadership development program. He holds a bachelors degree in finance and an MBA, both from Seton Hall University.



About Catalent, Inc.



Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), an S&P 500company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs more than 14,000 people, including approximately 2,500 scientists, at more than 45 facilities across four continents and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, N.J. For more information, please visit www.catalent.com.

