Legion Capital Corporation Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Legion Capital ( OTCQX:LGCP, Financial), a FinTech-driven, publicly traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies and real estate developers, today announced that its Annual Shareholder Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held in a virtual-only format and will begin at 5 p.m. EDT. While shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online through a live video and audio webcast, there will not be a physical location for the annual meeting.

Members of the Board and Management team will discuss the Company's most recent annual and quarterly results and other general company matters, followed by a question-and-answer session with Shareholders and Management.

Shareholders must register prior to attending. Shareholders are encouraged to access the meeting prior to the start time and allow ample time to log into the meeting webcast and test their computer systems.

Please visit the registration link below to secure a seat. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4_fE68IxSEuFwyWBpfvJxQ.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital ( OTCQX:LGCP, Financial) is a FinTech-driven specialized lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com.

Disclaimer

Certain statements that we make in this information piece may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in any Offering Documents associated with this information piece. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether the result of new information, future events or otherwise. Legion is a private lender, and not a member of FINRA or FDIC.

Media Contact:

Jamison Lenczyk

Investor Services Manager

Legion Capital

[email protected]

407-720-4616

SOURCE: Legion Capital

View source version on accesswire.com: