Docebo Announces Market Expansion With Four Key Partnership Developments





Docebo (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite, today announced updates on four key international partnerships to grow and expand its global market reach: Vartopia, Vinsys, Bluewater, and MHR.









As one of Docebos newest OEM partners, Vartopia is a leading Partner Relationship Management solution that connects technology vendors with a network of over 500,000 partners. Vartopia partnered with Docebo in an OEM agreement to deliver learning and certification through their partner portal deployed by their customers and partners around the world.









"Working with your partner channel is a complex business, and our goal is to streamline everything about those complexities, said Michael Reilly, CEO of Vartopia. Partnering with Docebo to provide world-class learning capabilities to our platform was the best choice given their focus on providing a solution specifically tailored for organizations using partners as a go-to-market strategy.









Docebo also welcomes Vinsys, a world leader in the corporate training and learning technology space for over two decades that will scale Docebos multi-product learning suite to organizations based in the Middle East and throughout APAC.









MHR is a recognized leader in HR, payroll and learning and will be building on its early success with Docebo by embedding the learning suite across their full suite of HCM Platforms, iTrent and People First.









We've seen increasing demand from our existing customers for a learning solution, said Peter Marnoch, Head of Channel Sales at MHR. Expanding our relationship with Docebo to include Docebo across all our platforms was an easy decision.









Bluewater, a recognized leader in learning & talent technology, is expanding its reach and influence by partnering with Docebo to deliver a broad set of Managed Services to support the needs of a rapidly diversifying client base.









The future of the learning technology industry is in the opportunity to manage the learning ecosystem, said Chris Bond, CEO of Bluewater. Working with Docebo we can establish Managed Services to enable customers to quickly adopt a world-leading learning suite, while we care for the details behind the scenes.









We are proud to announce these partnership developments that will play a key role in the adoption of Docebo Learning Suite with enterprise ecosystems around the world, said Craig Gleason, Director of Partnerships at Docebo. Vartopia, Vinsys, Bluewater, and MHR are a testament to the continued expansion of Docebos partner programs and what the future will hold for learning across organizations globally.









For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.docebo.com%2Fdocebo-partner-program%2F.









Docebo





Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebos multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.









Vartopia





Vartopia is the only provider of enterprise-level channel transaction management software. Vartopia was founded to improve relations between vendors and partners. Its founding team spent most of their professional careers feeling the pain of being a reseller to some of the most well-known brands in the technology world. In 2009, they set out to create a solution built by partners, for partnersa collaboration model designed to support all ecosystem participants. Its proprietary software, the Vartopia Platform, enables vendors and partners to collaborate more effectively by sharing and working from the same data sets. For additional information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vartopia.com%2F.









Vinsys





Vinsys is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization and a globally acclaimed individual and corporate training provider. With 20+ years of legacy in empowering professionals through globally recognized certification training, Vinsys has enlightened 600K+ individuals to attain their goals in the corporate sector. We specialize in conducting corporate training and open house workshops in Information Technology, IT Service Management, IT Governance, IT Infrastructure Library, Project Management, Behavioral and Management Solutions, and Foreign Languages for enterprises and governments worldwide. To learn more about enrollment to Vinsys training courses, visit www.vinsys.com.









Bluewater





Bluewater is the client-side partner for learning, talent, and human capital management that brings deep expertise for the selection, implementation, and operation of learning and talent management systems. As a full-service consulting and services company, Bluewater focuses on solving business problems by maximizing the value of our clients technology investments in these areas.









Founded in 2003, Bluewater is headquartered in Plano, Texas and has over 175 team members with locations in the US and Europe.









MHR International Group





Founded in 1984, MHR provides innovative HR, recruitment, payroll, business analytics software and services. With its headquarters in the UK, and offices in the US, Ireland and Singapore, MHR proudly boasts 99.8% customer retention. As an independent family-owned business, and with over 700 employees globally, MHR continues to drive forward the firms path to investment, sustained growth, constantly striving for all-round excellence while holding to the values and customer-service ethic that have made the company successful.









MHR also continues to invest in research and development to ensure they deliver the latest technology and services to customers. The product portfolios include iTrent, People First, and MHR Analytics.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005328/en/