A2Z Smart Technologies Announces Private Placement of up to CAD$10 million

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ)(OTCQB:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology, today announced that it has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval to a private placement (the "Offering") of up to 3,676,470 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD$2.72 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to CAD$10 million (the "Gross Proceeds"). Each Unit is composed of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share"), upon payment to the Company of CAD$3.68 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following receipt of final TSXV approval. A finder's fee of up to 5% of the gross proceeds may be paid by the Company in connection with the Offering.

Additionally, the Company would like to clarify that pursuant to its press release of April 9, 2021 in which it announced the escrow closing of a financing with gross proceeds of CAD$1.8 million (the "April Financing"), that a finder's fee equal to CAD$26,275 will be paid in connection with the April Financing.

Closing of the Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

