Moody's Corporation to Present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 18, 2021





Moodys Corporation ( NYSE:MCO, Financial) announced today that Robert Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Mr. Faubers presentation will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live. The webcast can be accessed at Moodys Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.









Moodys ( NYSE:MCO, Financial) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,500 employees in more than 40 countries, Moodys combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com%2Fabout.





