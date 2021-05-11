Logo
908 Devices Launches New Aerosol Module for Handheld MX908

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image



908+Devices (NASDAQ:MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced updates to its MX908 handheld mass spec device including a first-of-its-kind aerosol module to detect and identify aerosolized chemical threats; added targets allowing responders to recognize additional priority drug substances; and activation of a Bluetooth capability to export reports and device history to Android devices. These added capabilities address gaps in responders workflows and speed chemical detection at the point-of-need for multiple missions.



The Aero: Detect and identify toxic aerosols and vapor threats



The MX908 with Aero enables real-time monitoring for aerosolized threats, including aerosolized chemical warfare agents, fourth-generation agents, pharmaceutical-based agents, opioids and more. Within seconds, the MX908 provides immediate actionable results to guide response protocols for responders, including chemical and hazmat teams, law enforcement, and international customs agents ensuring that whenever a responder encounters a highly toxic and unknown threat, they are empowered to move forward with fast and intelligent remediation.



This industry-first capability fills a critical gap by allowing for the simultaneous monitoring, detection and identification of both vapor and aerosol hazards, said John Kenneweg, Vice President, Government Sales, 908 Devices. Aerosolized threats have unique physical properties and behavior that make it difficult for legacy detectors to identify them. The MX908 keeps response teams ahead of the latest chemical warfare threats, such as Novichoks, pharmaceutical based agents, opioid analogs and more meeting a pressing and evolving need that no other device can today.



Added Targets: Robust library for users identifying trace levels of controlled substances



As part of 908 Devices continued investment in expanding MX908s threat detection capabilities, the handheld device can now detect and identify a broader range of cathinones and cannabinoids as well as select phenylethylamines. In the United States Drug Enforcement Administrations annual report, National+Drug+Threat+Assessment, the agency reported synthetic cannabinoids and cathinones are amongst the most commonly abused substances in the United States with new variants often introduced and increasing in prevalence. These additions to the MX908 target list are pivotal for responders identifying these substances in local communities and at crime scenes related to drug smuggling, transportation and/or distribution.



New Bluetooth Capability: Quickly and easily disseminate important information to those who need it



The new Bluetooth capability allows responders to facilitate data transfer and accelerate support in the field through a more seamless user experience. By pairing with the Remote application on an Android device, MX908 now provides a more rapid and efficient workflow for sharing results and accessing technical support from 908 Devices. In-app access to user documentation and training videos ensures responders in the field have the reference tools they need, in the palm of their hands.



This enhancement enables responders to streamline their workflows and function with interoperability at their point-of-need, said Maura Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing, 908 Devices. Field teams can now download the MX908s results faster and disseminate information to their teams with an easy data transfer. This allows for improved responder safety and expedited incident responses with reliable, accurate, and speedy chemical detection.



The MX908 identifies a wide spectrum of substances, including solids, liquids and vapors, and now aerosols at trace level and is a critical analytical tool for chemical, explosive, priority drug and hazmat operations. These updates come on the heels of the companys announcement of a %2425+million+multi-year+deal+with+U.S.+Army.



To learn more about 908 Devices, please visit: https%3A%2F%2F908devices.com%2F.



About 908 Devices



908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Companys devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning.

